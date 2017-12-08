Working on ‘internal representations’ of Keith

‘Brainy’ picture of Keith used to promote Vanguard Day 2004.

Did Keith really take an IQ test and score among the highest in the world?

His name is Keith Raniere. But he has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard - the leader of the new thought. .

While Keith Raniere may or may not be one of the top three problem solvers in the world, he is quite likely one of the world’s top three liars.

Vanguard was here.

“Because he’s the Vanguard”

Clare Bronfman

Why not 300 calories per day?

Clare, you still need to lose some weight; run some more half marathons.

He lost more than $65 million in the commodities market of Clare and Sara Bronfman's money...

He lost more than $65 million in the commodities market of Clare and Sara Bronfman’s money…

He told women he could make it rain on them, but not on him.

He said he tied the state record for the 100 yard dash but was unable to produce any proof. The records were tossed out by a mean landlord.

Keith Raniere claimed to followers that his brain was so powerful that it set off radar detectors.

He told women that he did not drive a car because his brain is so powerful it sets off radar detectors.

He told numerous women he would allow them to have an avatar child with him.

Keith claims he won The East Coast Judo Championship at age 11. He defeated both of these master judo experts pictured above.

He is a minstrel and a born prince both.

He plays the lyre as the well as the louse.

Keith Raniere may not have the highest IQ, but he does have four degrees, three bachelor’s, and a Master’s Degree [above].

A teacher shows his class the similarities of how the end product of the digestion of knowledge at the University of Higher Education approximates the end product of the digestion of a bull.

Many of Keith Raniere’s long standing claims have been finally analyzed.