Clare Bronfman was seen on the streets of San Pedro Garza Garcia, the wealthiest municipality in all of Mexico and part of greater Monterrey. Keith Raniere was previously reported to be living in that same affluent community.

Ms. Bronfman was positively identified in several locations. The Monterrey ESP Center is also in San Pedro Garza Garcia.

The last two times Clare was spotted on Calzada del Valle Avenue, walking between Gómez Morín to Humberto Lobo. She was walking alone, talking the entire time on her cell phone.

Mexican locals who correspond with Frank Report could not help but notice that she never put down her cell phone.

She was described as unusually skinny.

“She is gaunt,’ one local said. “It was odd seeing an American woman, so thin it is almost frightening, looking older than her age, constantly on her cell phone, as she walked.”

Frank Report will have more within the next few hours on the location of Mr. Raniere and who else from Clifton Park is with him in Monterrey.

Clare Bronfman often refers to Mr. Raniere as “The Vanguard” – and confirmation that she is here with him has led people to wonder if it has any connection to worries The Vanguard has about law enforcement in the USA and what Clare is needed to do or not do or say.

Clare Bronfman is the financial strength behind Keith Raniere.

Clare Bronfman is the financial strength behind Keith Raniere. She is with him in Mexico.