Raniere claimed supernatural powers: ‘I can make it rain’ on you…

According to a woman who knew him, Keith Raniere claimed he has supernatural powers.

Raniere told her a story of his “amazing power”.

According to our source, who I will call “Janet” [not her real name]: “Keith wanted to have sex with me and he told me it would be a spiritual experience because he had supernatural powers.

“I said, ‘like what?’

“Keith said, ‘I was walking with a woman once and I wanted to teach her and I told her that I could make it rain.’

“He was trying to convince me that he was a prophet and that he had supernatural powers so I would sleep with him,” Janet said.

“Keith went on; he said, ‘I was walking down the road with this woman who, like you, was having difficulty believing. It wasn’t raining at the time. But I used my powers to make it rain. But I made it – and here’s the part – you understand – we were walking together, hand in hand, and I made it rain – but only on her! Not a drop fell on my head, while she got wet. So you see there was not a drop of rain on me. She was flabbergasted. Then she knew. I can make it rain and direct it wherever I want.'”

So what was Janet’s reaction?

“The message was clear,’ Janet told me. “He wanted me to believe he had control of the elements. He was not pleased when I was not buying it.”

What did you think at the time?

“‘This man is lying,’ I thought. Later I came to realize he is a psychopath. He never stops torturing his victims. I thought this guy will tell any story to get a girl. He scared me.”