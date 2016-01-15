Del Negro, LA #2: Did Jim use that ‘old-Raniere charm’ or did woman rape him?
Whether NXIVM member James Del Negro actually raped the Filipino girlfriend of his friend, and roommate, Ken, in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles County, CA. in January and February 2008, is a matter of some debate.
No charges were pressed. The use of the word “rape” may be extreme based on conversations I had with the people involved including Del Negro, the woman and her boyfriend, Ken.
I suspect that Del Negro used his old-Raniere-charm, learned from his master, and that Del Negro sweet talked the woman and led her to the boudoir while her boyfriend Ken, was out running “make work” errands for Del Negro.
Del Negro may have made up excuses to send Ken out of the house on some errands so he could be alone with the young woman.
At first it appears Del Negro began with telling the young woman that he could teach her life coaching and a higher ethics, something taught to him by his own teacher, a man like no other, a man named Keith Raniere.
SO while Ken was out running errands for Jim Del Negro, Jim began teaching her the gospel of Raniere. And that gospel led to the bedroom soon enough.
Ken ultimately found out Del Negro had been sleeping with his girlfriend because she was getting texts from Del Negro which he intercepted. The texts clearly revealed much more than a teacher student relationship based on ethics and higher knowledge.
Ken was furious and set out to find Del Negro who perhaps wisely went into hiding. He moved out and rented a place somewhere but did not tell anyone his new location.
Within a few days I was fired by Raniere from the Los Angeles project; it may have been a perfect storm: I uncovered significant fraud in the Raniere real estate and commodity scheme with the Bronfmans and I was pressing for answers and an intelligent transparent settlement with everyone involved in the real estate scheme. Meantime, my assistant had discovered that Raniere’s ace Del Negro had been pulling what some might call a “Raniere” on his girlfriend. Del Negro was pushing for Ken (and me) to be relieved of duties in LA.
Del Negro could take over my position once Ken and I were gone.
I contacted Del Negro by phone and asked him about the sordid matter with the Filipino woman and why he was hiding. He said he did not want Ken to find him and hurt him. He also admitted to the indiscretion, but put the blame on the woman saying she seduced him by entering his bedroom and virtually forcing him awake while he was sleeping and overwhelming him with her passion in an irresistible way.
It wasn’t rape on my part he said. It was more like she raped me.
He also told me that she virtually raped him more than once. One time, he told me, she barged into the bathroom and forced herself upon him. What could he do?
I chuckled at this since Jim was a strapping man and at least a foot taller and 100 lbs heavier than the tiny Filipino woman who was barely five feet tall and at best 105 lbs.
In any event, to the best of my knowledge Ken never got the opportunity to confront Del Negro, who did indeed take over the real estate project which fell into shambles and waste – properties were foreclosed and others left abandoned and the Bronfmans lost considerably more millions by not fixing the properties and by Raniere placing Del Negro – the mini Raniere – in charge.
Such is life within the cult of NXIVM.