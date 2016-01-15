LA, Del Negro #3: Aggrieved boyfriend wanted to sell video on NXIVM; alleges ‘rape, brainwashing, mind control’

James Del Negro is the disciple of Keith Raniere and his hand-picked leader for Raniere’s men’s movement called the Society of Protectors.

A few years back Del Negro had an unhappy incident with a friend of his, a man named Ken. Ken claims Del Negro raped his girlfriend, a young Filipino woman whch Delo Negro flatly denied. He admitted to the liaison with the lady but said she pursued him with a vigor he could not resist.

In any event, Ken, the aggrieved boyfriend, took a goodly number of videos out in Los Angeles of the project and of he and the man he thought was his good friend, Del Negro as they went about their work on a project under my direction.

After Ken discovered that Del Negro had pulled what some might call “A Raniere” on him and his girlfriend he offered his video collection to a potential producer interested in cults.

On May 15 2009, Ken released this offer on PRLOG Man Wants To Sell His Story And Video Of Cult Nxivm.

Man Wants to Sell His Story and Video of Cult NXIVM

Am looking for a production company who wants to help me make a movie about nxivm and the dangers. Plus i have hours of video of the california project wear millions were spent. Oprah wear are you or? 90 minutes, the tonight show or anyone.









PAID ALOT FOR THIS ONE OPRAH WEAR ARE YOU…

May 15, 2009 – PRLog — I have a tape of an incredible story that unfolds. This story has it all go to http://www.nxivmrevealed.zoomshare.com and you will see. And it’s all true. Has rape, brainwashing, anti-Christ baby, mind control, billions of dollar, rich and famous people and more… If you go to http://www.rickross.com you can get over 50 links that show the dangers of the cult. How people have been used and abused, millions taking away from them all in a disguise of good. They just got the Dalai Lama to speak and had pictures of them taken with the Dalai Lama to even suck in more people and to make them look even better. I know for a fact I was in the car when the sisters told a friend of mine they were going to see the Dalai Lama proving everyone has a price even his holiness…. A shame. I warned the Dalai Lama. Now he is being seen with his picks all over the place with http://www.KeithRaniere.com…

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