Reader defends Raniere; makes ‘underage of consent’ argument

It is my policy to publish letters/emails from people who read the frankreport and to publish opinions that defend Keith Raniere as well as those criticizing him:

A reader writes:

I read the posts about Keith Raniere raping Toni Natalie telling her “this hurts me more than it does you.” You might want to consider that Keith raped her because he loved her and was trying to keep them together when she didn’t want to stay or maybe did not want to have sex with him any more.

She may have enjoyed it then.

You write how Keith (statutorily) raped three or four females from 12 – 15 (not a crime in many countries). The 12 year old girl (when she was an adult) admitted to the Albany Times Union that she and Keith had sex 60 times. If it was rape as people generally understand it, why did it go on 60 times?

And the 15 year old women were his girlfriends!

In Mexico the age of consent is 12 and in most of South America the age of consent is 13-15.

You are imposing your cultural imperialism on Keith who may be above these standards of common people who need rules and regulations because of their natural bestiality and crudeness.

A lot of women are sexually active when they are 12 – 13 with boys their own age or a little older. Think of how much better it may have been for these teenagers to have Keith introduce them to sex. He may have taught them far better than some 14 year old boy.

When you write that James Del Negro is accused of ‘raping’ a Filipino girlfriend of his friend you miss the point. He was, by your own admission, teaching her.

She did not press charges so it was not rape. And it is absurd to suggest that Del Negro seriously suggested she raped him. If no one pressed charges it isn’t a crime.



