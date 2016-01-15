A reader’s view: You exposed Raniere so he turned on you

A reader writes: You made Raniere look bad. That’s the last thing you can do to a narcissist. Not only that, you did front of his two major minions. Ironically, the ones who have all the power in the relationships because they have all the money – and what he really wants along with the ego masturbation and the sex – but cede it to the gargantuan charlatan because they’re ridiculously naive. Maybe Raniere was also mad because you ruined his plan to have his hand chosen partner steal money under the table for him too.