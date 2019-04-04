Raniere assigned job as janitor; Clare stopped funding his commissary; FR Readers asked to contribute

Joan Jett always had a nice way of summing up what was on her mind with just a few poignant words…

From: Woe Is Me

I don’t got no money

All I got’s a name

The future’s lookin’ hazy

But who can I blame

Oh woe is me, oh woe is me

Unfortunately for The Vanguard, AKA Master AKA Grandmaster, his life at MDC has become a Joan Jett song…

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As it turns out, that fresh-face and somewhat feminine look that Raniere was sporting at his last court appearance was the result of some “prison make-up” that he was able to concoct or secure.

The reason he needed it is because he apparently ran his face into another inmate’s fist – and came away with a black eye.

But give Raniere his due. This time when he was attacked by two other inmates, he actually tried to defend himself.

And while he didn’t do a very good job of it, just fighting back is an important first step for a guy who’s going to be spending a good deal of time in federal prison (Even Bernie Madoff figured that out).

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Meanwhile, though, lots of other things are going badly for Raniere.

He’s still residing in the SHU [Special Housing Unit] – and may be there for the foreseeable future (Don’t know yet if he asked to be there for protection or he’s there because of his involvement in a couple of fights).

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He hasn’t been able to order anything from the commissary for the past few weeks. Apparently, Clare Bear has decided that she’s not going to keep feeding her little cub any longer.

Raniere’s reaction to not being able to order from commissary has been pretty typical for prisoners in that situation: i.e, eat everything that you’re served for every meal – and leave no crumb behind.

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The Vanguard has been complaining to some of the other inmates that several of his “girlfriends” have turned on him – and are selling him out to the feds.

But he also continues to maintain that things are going well on his case and that he’ll be going home “any day now” because of some “technicality” that his attorneys have come up with.

If by “going home”, he means the Northern District of New York, he could be right about that. But it will be more like late-July/early-August before he heads up there – and when he does, it will be to face additional charges.

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Meanwhile, he is continuing to break down physically – and has developed a noticeable limp. Unfortunately, the medical staff at MDC have not been able to determine if the limp is related to a problem with his foot or his hip or both.

But the limping problem did not prevent MDC from finally assigning Keith to a job. Yep, he’s now on the janitorial staff mopping and waxing floors and cleaning the guards’ offices – which gets him out of his cell twice a week for 4 hours each work shift.

Assuming that MDC is still paying the prisoners who do janitorial work at the Grade 5 level, that means Keith is earning $1.84 per week for his 8 hours of work (The Grade 5 pay level is $.23/hour).

Hell, at that rate, he’ll be back buying commissary sometime in 2024.

One of Keith Raniere’s followers said in a video released to SOP men, in February 2014: “For those of you that don’t know, our founder, Keith Raniere, has built more than 1000 millionaires in his life. He has built multi-million dollar businesses in a short amount of time and at one point was making more than $100,000 per hour coaching the highest level business executives in the world.”

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But it’s not all bad news…

Keith has actually had a couple of non-lawyer visitors in recent weeks.

Two different women – who have no known connection to one another – have come to visit him on different days.

They could be Nxians – or they could be prison groupies (Believe it or not, guys like Keith attract quite a few “pen-pals”).

But either way, Keith is getting out of his cell for a couple of hours each week to visit with his lady friends (Each such visit includes a full strip-search on the way back to his cell).

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Keith will be back in court tomorrow for another Status Conference – and we hope to have direct reports from that session.

This could be a busy week as Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis rules on the remaining outstanding motions – and gets ready to start the jury selection process on Monday, April 8th.

It could also be the week when we see more “plea deals” being cut by some of Keith’s co-defendants.

Who’ll be next?

Kathy, Allison or Clare?

Or The Vanguard himself?

No way of knowing – but my pick for Seat #3 on the Plea Deal Bus is Allison Pimp Mack.

What do YOU think, readers?

Surely, Frank Report readers who have enjoyed reading about the exploits of Keith Alan Raniere will find it in their hearts to contribute a small sum – say $500 or $1,000 each to his commissary- now that Clare Bronfman has cut him off. Be as generous – as he was to all his followers.

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PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

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Because we know that many Frank Report readers will be saddened at the though of Keith not having any funds in his commissary account – and because we want to bring some joy into his otherwise dismal life – we went and researched how people can send money to federal prisoners. Just remember to use his full name, Keith Alan Raniere – and his federal prisoner number, 57005-177.

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Via The U.S. Postal Service

Inmates’ families and friends choosing to send inmates funds through the mail must send those funds to the following address and in accordance with the directions provided below: Federal Bureau of Prisons Insert Valid Committed Inmate Name Insert Inmate Eight-Digit Register Number Post Office Box 474701 Des Moines, Iowa 50947-0001 The deposit must be in the form of a money order made out to the inmate’s full committed name and complete eight-digit register number. Effective December 1, 2007, all non-postal money orders and non-government checks processed through the National Lockbox will be placed on a 15-day hold. The BOP will return to the sender funds that do not have valid inmate information provided the envelope has an adequate return address. Personal checks and cash cannot be accepted for deposit. The sender’s name and return address must appear on the upper left-hand corner of the envelope to ensure the funds can be returned to the sender in the event they cannot be posted to the inmate’s account. The deposit envelope must not contain any items intended for delivery to the inmate. The BOP shall dispose of all items included with the funds. In the event funds have been mailed but have not been received in the inmate’s account and adequate time has passed for mail service to Des Moines, Iowa, the sender must initiate a tracer with the entity who sold them the money order to resolve any issues.

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Via Western Union’s Quick Collect Program

Inmates’ families and friends may also send inmates funds through Western Union’s Quick Collect Program.

All funds sent via Western Union’s Quick Collect will be posted to the inmate’s account within two to four hours, when those funds are sent between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. EST (seven days per week, including holidays). Funds received after 9:00 pm EST will be posted by 7:00 am EST the following morning. Funds sent to an inmate through the Quick Collect Program may be sent via one of the following ways: (1) At an agent location with cash: the inmate’s family or friends must complete a Quick Collect Form. To find the nearest agent, they may call 1-800-325-6000 or go to http://www.westernunion.com.

(2) By phone using a credit/debit card: the inmate’s family or friends may simply call 1202-307-2712 and press option 2.

(3) ONLINE using a credit/debit card: the inmate’s family and friends may go to http://www.westernunion.com and select “Quick Collect”.

For each Western Union Quick Collect transaction, the following information must be provided: (1) Valid Inmate Eight-Digit Register Number (entered with no spaces or dashes) followed immediately by Inmate’s Last Name; (2) Committed Inmate Full Name entered on Attention Line; (3) Code City: FBOP, DC.

Please note the inmate’s committed name and eight-digit register number must be entered correctly. If the sender does not provide the correct information, the transaction cannot be completed. The Code City is always FBOP, DC.

Each transaction is accepted or rejected at the point of sale. The sender has the sole responsibility of sending the funds to the correct inmate. If an incorrect register number and/or name are used and accepted and posted to that inmate, funds may not be returned.

Any questions or concerns regarding Western Union transfers should be directed to Western Union by the sender (general public). Questions or concerns should not be directed to the BOP.

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Via MoneyGram’s Express Payment Program

Inmates’ families and friends may also send inmates funds through MoneyGram’s Express Payment Program. All funds sent via MoneyGram’s Express Payment will be posted to the inmate’s account within two to four hours, when those funds are sent between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. EST (seven days per week, including holidays). Funds received after 9:00 p.m. EST will be posted by 7:00 a.m. EST the following morning.

Funds sent to an inmate through the MoneyGram Express Payment Program may be sent via one of the following ways:

(1) At an agent location with cash: The inmate’s family or friends must complete a MoneyGram Express Payment Blue Form. To find the nearest agent, they may call 1-800-926- 9400 or go to http://www.moneygram.com.

For each MoneyGram Express Payment transaction, the following information must be provided:

(a) Valid Inmate Eight-Digit Register Number (entered with no spaces or dashes), followed immediately by Inmate’s Last Name; (b) Company Name: Federal Bureau of Prisons; (c) City & State: Washington, DC ; (d) Receive Code: Must always be 7932; (e) Committed Inmate Full Name entered on Beneficiary Line. Please note that the inmate’s committed name and eight-digit register number must be entered correctly. If the sender does not provide the correct information, the transaction cannot be completed. Each transaction is accepted or rejected at the point of sale. The sender has the sole responsibility of sending the funds to the correct inmate. If an incorrect register number and/or name are used and accepted and posted to that inmate, funds may not be returned.

(2) ONLINE using a credit, debit or prepaid card (Visa or MasterCard only): The inmate’s family and friends can click on http://www.moneygram.com/paybills. Enter the Receive Code (7932) and the amount you are sending (up to $300). If you are a first time user you also must set up a profile and account.

Any questions or concerns regarding MoneyGram Express Payment transfers should be directed to MoneyGram by the sender (general public). Questions or concerns should not be directed to the BOP.

A prison janitor is one of the most important cogs in the prison since he keeps the place neat and clean.

MDC will be a lot cleaner than ever now that the world’s smartest man is one of its janitors.

Viva Executive Success.