Edgar Boone – rebuilding Nxivm in Mexico – stands with Keith Raniere – yet lost love of his life, Sara Bronfman, to his pervy Vanguard

Edgar Boone and his Empire

Guest View By A Knowing Source:

Edgar Boone was the first of the Mexicans to come to ESP before they changed their name to NXIVM.

Almost everyone who enrolled into ESP/NXIVM was in Edgar downline. Mexico had the largest group of wealthy clients of all the countries involved. Edgar got a slice of every enrollment.

He found out about ESP from a program he had taken in Detroit called Life Skills.

Edgar Boone ran a self help program in Mexico before coming into ESP and was considered the Tony Robbins of Mexico.

He rapidly grew his organization within ESP and became the fastest growing student up the stripe path due to his background.

Edgar Boone fell head over heels in love with Nancy Salzman’s second daughter Michelle Salzman. Nancy used to joke around saying Michelle could be the queen of Mexico.

Edgar Boone had one big flaw when he first arrived. He was into the woo woo spiritual movement. That was a big no no (outside of the “inner circle”) since ESP was based on REALITY.

After things fell apart with Michelle, Edgar’s next big love was Sara Bronfman. They traveled together and were going to build ESP centers around the world.

You know Keith Raniere was not going to have any part of Edgar having Sara to himself. KAR wanted her money, her influence that came with the Bronfman name, and her body.

So Edgar lost what was the love of his life. It took Edgar a long time to get over Sara Bronfman. He talked about his loss for months. It was sad to see him so sad about it.

Edgar left NXIVM in 2008 or 2009, if memory servers me correctly. Why he came back is most likely because of the collateral Raniere’s criminal enterprise had over his head.

If the rumors are true of Mexico NXIVM 2.0 with the Boone brothers at the helm, it make sense. It was a successful business for the NXIVM Mexican.

As long as they keep things within the laws of Mexico, stay on their side of the border and the Mexican government turns a blind eye to them, live and let live.

Try rebuilding in the US, the freedom fighters gonna get you.

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Another commenter on Edgar Boone had this to say:

“Edgar’s good fortune is that he was born into a wealthy family. He is intoxicated on Keith’s KoolAid. Not a very bright man. He once tried to intimidate me. That was his selling technique.

‘What goes around comes around.”, Keith eventually took Edgar’s sales commissions, something I was unwilling to do from day one! Edgar is deserving of all Keith dishes out.

“Mexicans should be warned about the dangers of this group. I hope they read Frank Report in Mexico!”

Keith Raniere talks to a room full of adoring women, most, if not all of whom had sexual relations with him. Raniere kept them all skinny; and obedient and took whichever of the women he wanted, when he wanted, and never hesitated to steal his male disciples wives or girlfriends when it suited him. On top of that, he had his woman find him other women and worse, little girls. He was a genuine sex addict and a true pervert. Most of Raniere's followers were women but he attracted a type of beta male, like Edgar and his brother Omar - who could sit back and watch Raniere take charge of their women and even brand a wife's pussy with his initials - and still regard him as a living god.

Keith Raniere talks to a room full of adoring women, most, if not all of whom had sexual relations with him. Raniere kept them all skinny; and obedient and took whichever of the women he wanted, when he wanted, and never hesitated to steal his male disciples wives or girlfriends when it suited him. On top of that, he had his woman find him other women and worse, little girls. He was a genuine sex addict and a true pervert. Most of Raniere’s followers were women but he attracted a type of beta male, like Edgar and his brother Omar – who could sit back and watch Raniere take charge of their women and even brand a wife’s pussy with his initials – and still regard him as a living god.

Edgar Boone would die for Raniere. He would cut off his balls for Raniere. He would take every thought in his brain and claim Raniere thought it up for him. He would allow Raniere to urinate on him and thank the Lord for bringing the rain - and when this fool, one of the highest-ranking people in Nxivm, dared to write a book of poetry, he failed to give Raniere credit for every word or thought or rhyme - and, of course, he was condemned for this. For the Lord Raniere owned everything.

Edgar Boone stands with Keith Raniere – even if he steals his girlfriend and his money.

Michelle Salzman is the younger daughter of Nancy Salzman. An artist, Miss Salzman has of late shown a fascination of drawing women with symbolic 'chains' similar to the ones DOS slaves are required to wear.

Edgar Boone fell in love with Michelle Salzman – who somehow lost interest – possibly through Keith’s manipulation.

A younger Sara Bronfman

Edgar then fell in love with the heiress Sara Bronfman. Together they were going to make Nxivm a worldwide organization, but Keith Raniere didn’t like that. That could make Edgar [with Sara’s money] more powerful than he. Raniere took her money and her body, kept it for awhile, then pawned it off to Lama Tenzin to secure the Dalai Lama. Then later approved her marriage to Basit Igtet.

All's well that end's well: In his middle age Edgar married Vanessa Sahagun, and they had triplets. Boone hols the blue sash on the stripe path - the only one to hold the blue. But Keith retired him - likely so he could not collect his entire downline. He was described as "emeritus" just prior to Raniere's arrest.

All’s well that end’s well: In his middle age Edgar married Vanessa Sahagun, and they had triplets. Boone hols the blue sash on the stripe path – the only one to hold the blue. But Keith retired him – likely so he could not collect his entire downline. He was described as “emeritus” just prior to Raniere’s arrest.

Omar Boone sits with his wife Jimena Garza. She is one of the leaders of DOS [Dominant Under Submissive]. She came to Clifton Park and had her pubic region branded with the initials of Keith Raniere. She has taken a vow of slavery to Keith Raniere. Her husband, the feeble Omar Boone is the cuckold for his wife bears the initials of the horny sex pervert Keith Raniere. Omar Boone is an accountant. So you add it up: His wife is a slave to Keith Raniere. She must obey him and havce sex with him any time he chooses. She must have sex with other men if he so orders. This is the whole point of DOS. Add it up: If neither of these two repudiate DOS, they are all-in. He is a cuckold who lets his wife have the initials of another man branded on her pussy and allows her to have given this man {Raniere" nude graphic pictures of her, her full vagina spread legs wide open - and uploaded to Mr. Raniere] And this coward cornuto Omar Boone says nothing. He makes no repudiation. He is a cuckold and craven coward. There is no room even in hell for such a coward who makes his money through such an enterprise.

Edgar’s brother is Omar Boone pictured here with his wife Jimena Garza. She is one of the leaders of DOS Mexico. She came to Clifton Park and had her pubic region branded with the initials of Keith Raniere and took a vow of lifelong slavery to Raniere. She also provided nude graphic pictures for Raniere. The Boones and the Garzas are working hard to rebuild Nxivm Mexico and by all accounts are succeeding.

This dude, Edgar Boone might be a Keith built millionaire.

Edgar Boone

For some time, Edgar Boone had his three children in Rainbow in Clifton Park and reportedly spent nearly $200,000 a year for their tuition for their children to learn the teachings of the Vanguard. With Keith cutting of his commissions and with the high payments to Rainbow, it is lucky that Boone’s father is wealthy and he gets an allowance from his father.

And down Mexico way, Rainbow Cultural Garden is alive and well – teaching children the subversive lessons of Keith Alan Raniere.

It is also alive and well in France under the direction of Nxivm leader Sara Bronfman.

Sara Bronfman's current version of Rainbow Cultural Garden.

Sara Bronfman tries a new name for the old program - in Provence France. The authorities closed it down after learning about Rainbow from the Frank Report.