Longtime harem member Dawn Morrison still operating KAR-MA LLC – a Raniere-inspired MLM

By A Person Never In NXIVM





I have been wanting to tell you for quite some time now that Dawn Morrison and I were in the same Networking group called CDSBN (Capital District Small Business Network).





This group of small business owners and leaders in MLM type companies used to get together once a month to network and get to know each other. Each month, two businesses would get to present in front of the room.





I bet you can guess what business Ms. Morrison represented! That’s right! KAR-MA! She was very pushy about her business as well. She offered various services such as car detailing, cleaning, tire rotations, routine maintenance, and car buying/negotiating services (no thanks, I can hold my own when dealing with car salesmen!).





At the time, I honestly did not know she was a part of KAR’s harem. She did tell me at one point that there was a self-improvement group in the area that could help those struggling in their business. I didn’t give her the time of day. I found out through the Frank Report of her involvement with NXIVM.





I had not seen her in a while and thought the publicity would keep her hiding for a period of time. Then, this past autumn, she appeared at another networking event and actually won the door prize, a book called NOT EVERYONE GETS A TROPHY by Bruce Tulgan.





She is still pitching KAR-MA and most others don’t have a clue. I just recently mentioned her involvement with NXIVM to a fellow networker and that friend and fellow networker had a hard time believing me! I pointed to the Frank Report and said, “search her name”!





The point is, she is still promoting KAR-MA and probably still not paying her taxes!





I just thought you would find this interesting and I have included a picture of her winning the book. I have redacted the face of a fellow networker. You have my permission to use this information and the photo but PLEASE don’t include my name.





Faithful longtime slave and follower of KAR – Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard, Master and Grandmaster.

In case you’re interested in getting Dawn’s services – you can check it out online.

Keith Alan Raniere

***

Here is what you get:

Benefits of THE KAR-MA CCC Program

The KAR-MA Continuous Car-Care Program insures that your vehicle, your investment, your baby is looked after once a month for all the basics: oil changes, coolant replacement, brake checks, power-steering, window washer fluid levels, tire pressure and more.

Other Benefits to your vehicle include:

Trusted insurance agents, if you need help with your insurance needs.

Car-care washing. We take extra care washing your car inside and out, every month

Serving as your advocate at the service provider. We get the best deals and steepest discounts possible.

Spare key service. Locked out of your car? No problem, give us a call and we’ll come over and let you in!

File kept of repair records. We keep a comprehensive overview and detailed records of all of your repairs, maintenance paperwork, insurance information as well as any warranty information you provide us.

Access to The KAR-MA automotive resource network. With trusted service providers, we’re confident that we can help service your vehicle, no matter what it needs.

Peace of mind knowing your car is getting special care — because we love your wheels as much as you do!

WHERE DID THIS COMPANY COME FROM?

The idea for the KAR-MA LLC came about in 2005 when a few friends who share a passion for cars began brainstorming new business ideas. Dawn Morrison is the primary promoter of this vision. She is a lifelong lover of automobiles — BMW’s in particular — and brings a wealth of hands-on knowledge to this role. She started out doing her own oil changes and bodywork on her first car, a 1972 Plymouth Duster and has been hooked on cars ever since.

The KAR-MA takes care of your car. We hope you will let us serve you, and we are looking forward to showing you just how much we care about you, your vehicle, and your time.

What is not on the website is how the LLC got its unique name: KAR-Ma.

It anybody knows or cares to guess, please comment. I wonder why Dawn doesn’t say on her website.

See if you can find the “K” the “A” and the “R” on this exquisite body art etching by the artist Danielle Roberts D.O.

Dawn Morrison operated KAR-MA a company that takes care of you care for you – inspired by Keith Alan Raniere – who by the way said he could not drive a car because his brainwaves were so potent it set off radar detectors.