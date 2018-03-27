Raniere appears in court in shackles

“During a 4-minute hearing in federal court on Tuesday, the 57-year-old Raniere, wearing khaki shorts and a blue T-shirt and shackled in chains, declined to comment during his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Jefferey Cureton.

Cureton told Raniere that he will be extradited to New York and Raniere’s attorney said they will not fight extradition.

Raniere was then led out of the courtroom by U.S. Marshals.”

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