Barbara Bouchey’s response to Keith Raniere’s arrest

Yes, it is a great day for everyone – but – most especially for people like you, Kim Woolhouse, Toni Natalie, Joe O’Hara, Rick Ross, and now Sarah Edmondson whom have experienced the most dramatic effect of their far reaching use of the legal system to silence, threaten and abuse. I thought the same thing that Keith will now know what it’s like to be US. To feel hunted, stalked, frightened for our lives and those loved ones around us – and to lose our freedom, assets and resources – not to mention the immense trauma, pain and suffering endured. Today was made possible by the collective voices and efforts by all of us and many others – -including the tireless efforts of the media including the Albany Times Union, James Odato, Brendan Lyons and bloggers John Tighe and Frank Parlato. CONGRATULATIONS to you, too, and ALL of us. We’ve climbed the mountain and are at the top now. Everything from here on in is a much easier walk down. I was starting to give up hope that he’d be held accountable, but TODAY has renewed my faith and optimism that JUSTICE will be served.