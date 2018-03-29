Kristin Kreuk denies knowledge of sex cult.

Kristin Kreuk has denied allegations that she knew about the sex cult practices of NXIVM. Kreuk was in NXIVM from about 2005 until 2012. She left shortly after reports that Keith Raniere is a pedophile. Here is her statement:

Kreuk tweet twitter

Kreuk was widely used to recruit members into NXIVM. She recruited Allison Mack.

Sarah Edmondson said:

For the record, my dear friend @MsKristinKreuk was never in the inner circle of #NXIVM. She never recruited sex slaves and has been out since 2013 before shit got weird. She is a lovely person who should not be dragged into this mess. Thank you. #Cult #DOS #freedom #TRUTH