NXIVM sex cult compares accused sex-trafficker Raniere to Christ crucified

The sex cult NXIVM – from their Mexican press office – issued a social media statement in Spanish hinting that the arrest of leader Keith Raniere a/k/a The Vanguard, on sex trafficking charges, is much like the arrest and crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Raniere is known to followers as Vanguard.

Their statement reads:

English translation:

The story is that more than 2,000 years ago – a day like today – Jesus the Nazarene was arrested, after having been betrayed by one of his own, and then crucified on the cross. How threatened could the people back then have been to do something like that? How much did they have to invent to justify his death? Today, in modern times, some things remain unchanged 😢 #somosmaslosbuenos [we are good] #amorenelmundo [love in the world] # ❤

A sketch of Keith Raniere in federal court in Texas. Raniere faces charges of sex trafficking.

A sketch of Keith Raniere in federal court in Texas. Raniere currently faces several federal charges, including sex trafficking.