Brandon Porter’s home raided yesterday by FBI.

45 Oregon Trail, the residence of Dr. Brandon Porter was raided by the FBI yesterday.

45 Oregon Trail, the residence of Dr. Brandon Porter, was raided by the FBI yesterday.

When it comes, it comes in waves. Less than a day after Keith Raniere was arrested in Mexico, FBI and other law enforcement agents raided the home of Dr. Brandon Porter. Dr. Porter who is under investigation for ‘human fright experiments’, where women were tricked into viewing grotesque and horrific images – including actual deaths on film – so that Dr. Porter could measure their reactions on an EEG machine.

Dr. Porter is a long time member of NXIVM who subjected his own children to a long term experiment called ‘Rainbow Cultural Garden’, which purports to teach children multiple languages. Critics say that the hidden agenda is to train children to adopt sociopathic behaviors. Porter is employed by Clare Bronfman, the Seagram heiress who finances the experiments – and both acknowledge that they follow the directions of Raniere, whom they refer to as their ‘Vanguard’.