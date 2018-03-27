Allison Mack expected to be arrested next

Allison Mack shows fear as Keith Raniere is being seated in the back of a Mexican federal police car. She and Lauren got in a car and followed police.

Allison Mack looks on as Keith Raniere is being hauled away by the federal police of Mexico

The brand with the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack.

Allison Mack, the TV actress named as “CC1” in the federal complaint against Keith Raniere, is expected to be arrested sources say. As of Sunday, she was in Mexico, living with Raniere.

Raniere was arrested on Sunday by Mexican Federal Police. It is believed the actress, who appeared in the hit TV show ‘Smallville’, will face sex trafficking charges. Mack is 34 and has been a member of NXIVM since 2006. Sources say she gave up her acting career at the direction of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere aka ‘Vanguard‘. She also works closely with NXIVM leader Clare Bronfman, an heir to the Seagram’s fortune.

Raniere, Bronfman and Mack are believed to have conspired in a brutal ‘master-slave cult’, which depended on blackmail to keep women in slavery. Bronfman financed the entire alleged criminal operation. There has been no comment from the Bronfman family or their trustees. The women who were coerced into slavery were branded on their pubic region with a hot iron in an excruciatingly painful procedure with the initials of Keith Raniere.