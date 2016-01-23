Questions for Vanguard #2: Judo Champ?

On your one page bio at www.keithraniere.com it is stated that you were an East Coast judo champion at age 11. Since it is on your bio, it must be a significant accomplishment.

Who did you defeat to win the East Coast Judo Championship?

What weight and age division?

What was your belt rank? i.e white, yellow, green, etc.

What exactly was, or is, the East Coast Judo Championship?

Is it sanctioned by any international, or national organization?

If so, how many members?

Do you have any actual proof you are a former champion, i.e. – a medal, written record etc.?

Are there any eyewitnesses? Photographs of you with a trophy?

The Times Union quotes you as saying you were the East Coast Judo Champion at age 12; your bio says age 11. Which is it or both?

What year was it [your bio curiously fails to state the year]?

How many others won an “East Coast Judo Champion” in the year you won it?

If you did win, is it true that you won against another child and not an adult? So that would make you a children’s [age?] East Coast Judo Champion.

What was the actual title of your championship award? i.e. “East Coast Judo Champion? 11 year old division” or 1973 US East Coast Judo Champion 90 lbs, yellow belt division”?

Wouldn’t it be advisable to revise your bio to state more particulars about this judo championship? such as its exact title, the year you won it, the division, the man/child who you defeated to claim the championship, and, if it was a merely child’s prize, should you so state that your competitor was another small child?