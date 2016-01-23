Questions for Vanguard #3: Tied for state record in 100 yard dash?

In the June 26 1988 Albany Times Union article “Troy man has a lot on his mind,” where you are extensively quoted, the staff reporter, Irene Gardner Keeney, writes that Keith Raniere tied for the New York State record in the 100 yard dash.

1988 06 26 Times Union: Troy man has a lot on his mind

Did you tie for the state record in the 100 yard dash?

Did you tell the reporter that you tied for state record in the 100 yard dash?

Why is this accomplishment not in your online bio at www.keithraniere.com?

If you did tie for the state record for the 100 yard dash where was the meet held?

What year was it?

What was your record tying time?

Do you have any proof of this?

If you did not tie for the state record in the 100 yard dash, do you know how the reporter inaccurately reported it?

Did you ask her to make a correction in a subsequent edition of the newspaper?

Did the Times Union make the correction

Ask Keith if she ever said he tied to the New York State record for the 100 yard dash and if he has one shred of evidence to prove it.

Did Keith Raniere tie for the New York State record in the 100 yard dash of did the Albany Times Union get it wrong?

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