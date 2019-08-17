Questions About Vanguard in Prison and Comments on the Psycho Face of Clare Bronfman

By Shivani

This is in response to Judge Won’t Let Clare Bronfman Go to School and a comment by Nice Guy requesting “a Keith Raniere MDC update!”

Yes, it would be good to hear some news of Flabturd in the jailhouse and how it’s hanging or not hanging.

Has he acquired a new phone, and how is his ringworm progressing?

Does he have money for at least Frito LAYS? Huh?

Is he seducing any men?

Keith Raniere seems to have, at one time, enjoyed a decidedly feminine look. Is he returning to that proclivity now in his present environs at MDC in Brooklyn?

Has anybody in jail heard him refer to himself as Daphne or Aphrodite? How about Minerva or Juno?

Sara and Clare and Laura Rosa and Nancy Appallsman better be keeping their wraith-like figures and better not be using any deodorants or moisturizers, so they can be svelte for the return of Flabturd in a pine box or an urn.

As Clare ramps up her “sopho-moronic” education level, she is almost qualified to clean some prison toilets with a toothbrush, similar to what Scientologists-in-training get to do when not busy shouting at ashtrays or being beaten by their bosses.

Also, much appreciated is the wonderful psycho face photo of Bronfman used to illustrate this article. There are closeups of the late Charles Manson giving that same exact look. In case no one has noticed, simply align some close-ups of the pair.

This is the picture used by the prosecution of Clare Bronfman to show the jury during the trial of Keith Raniere.









Don’t forget Allison Mack.

If Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis has to look at that photo of Clare Bronfman’s mug when making decisions about Clare’s well-being, hopefully, he remembers to shower vigorously later. The man who has to be the judge over these freaks and to wipe off the pollution radiating from Clare Bronfman’s smug, stupid, entrenched and sub-demonically obsessed expression whenever she asks for another favor deserves a 24-carat gold reward. And another bonus for tolerating Flabturd, his post-it performances, and Mr. Agnifilo.

Maybe Judge Garaufis is already taking some comfort in knowing things about the six defendants’ futures that we haven’t heard yet, like further charges, or maybe some rearrangements to accommodate the potential severity of new charges. Only the hapless ballerina accountant and Lauren look like they might get a little lucky, do their time and then melt into pools of rancid butter.

MK10ART’s splendid interpretive painting of Kathy Russell heading into court.