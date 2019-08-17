Allison Mack & Ghislaine Maxwell – Sinister Sisters-in-Crime?

Those who have been following the cases of Keith Raniere and Jeffrey Epstein have noticed many similarities between the two men: e.g. both were craven, deviant, egotistical, sociopathic, etc., etc., etc.

Keith Raniere

Mk10ART Portrait of Jeffrey Epstein

But one of the most noticeable similarities is that they each managed to convince one of their lovers to function as a wing-woman to help recruit other women for them.

For Raniere, it was Allison Mack – and for Epstein, it was Ghislaine Maxwell.

*****

Allison Was Actually a Replacement

Allison Mack

Long before Allison came along, however, Raniere had Pamela Cafritz serve as his chief recruiter of other women – especially underage girls.

And to her credit, Pam never shied away from her assigned duties.

This sketch of Pam Cafritz might mark the beginnings of inspirational art work with her as its theme. Perhaps a bronze statue is in order at the town center in Clifton Park.

Pam Cafritz

She even hired a 12-year-old name Rhiannon to walk her dog – which brought the pre-teen into Raniere’s purview and eventually his bed.

Rhiannon was part of his harem when she 12 years old. She ran away from the harem and was put in juvenile home. Keith Raniere escaped charges. He was 30.

Pam recruited Rhiannon for Raniere when Rhiannon was just 12-years old

And she joined in threesomes with Raniere and a number of other women, not all of whom were underage.

She even posed for naked pictures with Raniere – one of which depicts him lying in bed with a big red bow tied around his dick.

But Pam got old – and Pam got sick.

And so Raniere recruited Allison to serve as his new wing-woman [He had already replaced Pam as his primary source of money with Clare Bronfman].

*****

Allison Embraced Being a Pimp

While most women would rebel at the thought of recruiting other women for “their man” – especially underage women – Allison apparently had no such qualms.

When Nicole sent an email to Allison in which she indicated that she was thinking about committing suicide, Allison dropped everything she was doing and went to New York City to be with Nicole.

Sounds like Allison is actually a very compassionate and empathetic person, right?

Eh, not so much…

Allison’s real purpose for the rushed trip to New York City was to recruit Nicole into DOS.

Here’s a woman who’s on the verge of taking her own life – and what does Allison see?

An easy mark.

A new fuck-toy for Raniere.

Soon after getting Nicole to turn over collateral as part of her indoctrination into DOS, Allison ordered her to stop having sex with Mark Hildreth.

Next, she ordered Nicole to remain celibate for 3-months.

When Nicole decided that she didn’t want to be part of DOS any longer, Allison told her that wasn’t an option – and told her if she left, her collateral would be released.

Soon, thereafter, she gave Nicole a new assignment: seduce Keith Raniere.

*****

Ghislaine Maxwell Started Out Dating Epstein

Shortly after Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges back on July 6th, the name Ghislaine Maxwell began popping up all over the internet.

Ghislaine Maxwell

She was often described as “a British socialite” and “Epstein’s longtime confidante”.

She was also referred to in various publications as Epstein’s “romantic partner”, his “best friend”, his “fixer” and the “Madam” who procured dozens of young women to cater to his sexual desires.

Her father, Robert Maxwell, owned several British tabloids – and was thought to be a multi-billionaire. But after his death, it was discovered that he was deeply in debt – and that he had embezzled $600 million from his employees’ pension funds.

Robert Maxwell died mysteriously in 1991 after falling off his yacht. Although a formal inquest ruled that his death was an “accident”, many believe that it was a suicide. Ghislaine herself insists that her father was murdered by a dark conspiracy of Mossad renegades and Sicilian contract killers.

Shortly after her father’s death, Ghislaine moved to New York City – where she set about to build a new reputation that was not tainted by the scandal surrounding her late father.

Within a year after her move, she began dating Jeffrey Epstein.

Ghislaine-Maxwell-and-Jeffrey-Epstein-550085

Ghislaine Maxwell & Jeffrey Epstein

An article in the March 23, 2000 edition of the New York Post noted that Epstein was an “enigmatic figure” who was rumored to be working for the Mossad and, contrarily, the CIA.

That same article noted that Epstein was “fond of expensive toys – of which Ghislaine might be termed both his favorite and most expensive”.

*****

Ghislaine Also Became a Pimp & Homewrecker

Somewhere along the way, Ghislaine went from being Epstein’s girlfriend to being his chief procurer and co-abuser of young women.

She held dinner parties for young girls – and bragged about putting dildos at each place setting.

Several women have claimed that they were sexually abused by both Epstein and Ghislaine.

Even more have claimed that they were recruited by Ghislaine to have sex with Epstein

In more recent years, it appears that Maxwell may have had less contact with Epstein as she lived with Dr. Scott Borgenson in the affluent community of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA.

According to the Daily Mail, Borgenson abandoned his wife and young children back in 2014 to be with Maxwell.

In recent days, Borgenson has denied that Maxwell was living with him.

*****

How Do Women Accept the Role of Pimp?

Although I’ve spent a fair amount of time reading about the subject, I must admit that I simply do not understand how women like Allison and Ghislaine are willing to become pimps for “their man” – especially when that pimping involves underage age.

I get that a woman might engage in an occasional threesome – either for her own pleasure or that of her man.

But at the point that a woman is being asked, on a regular basis, to go out and recruit other women for her man – especially underage girls – don’t some alarm bells go off?

Isn’t there a blaring “Get the fuck out of here now!” reverberating her head?

In Allison’s case, it’s possible that the Raniere-imposed nutritional and sleep deprivation may have affected her ability to think clearly.

But there has been no hint of similar “break down” tactics on the part of Epstein’s dealings with Ghislaine.

Maybe the readers of Frank Report can explain how this comes about.

I just don’t get it…