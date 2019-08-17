I Call Bullshit – Ghislaine Maxwell Just Happened to Be at Burger Joint Reading CIA Deaths’ Book When NY Post ‘Found’ Her?

We are skeptics.

Frank Report is not prepared to report that Jeffrey Epstein is dead. Neither are we saying he’s alive.

We don’t know.

If he is dead, we are not prepared to report he committed suicide based on the government’s word alone. Conversely, we’re not saying he was ‘suicided’ either.

If he is dead and was murdered, it may have been a private killing for hire -or it may have been a government assassination. The only thing we know for sure is that Epstein’s trial has been canceled.

Now we are presented with another implausible scenario. And it only deepens suspicion.

Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend/coconspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, was spotted at In-N-Out Burger in Los Angeles in her first photo since Epstein’s purported death.

https://nypost.com/2019/08/15/jeffrey-epsteins-gal-pal-ghislaine-maxwell-spotted-at-in-n-out-burger-in-first-photos-since-his-death/

The Post writes:

“The Post found the socialite hiding in plain sight in the least likely place imaginable — a fast-food joint in Los Angeles.

“Maxwell, 57, the alleged madam to the multimillionaire pedophile, was scarfing down a burger, fries and shake al fresco at an In-N-Out Burger on Monday while reading “The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives,” a nonfiction best-seller by journalist Ted Gup.

“Sitting alone with a pet pooch, she was surprised to have been found and told an onlooker, “Well, I guess this is the last time I’ll be eating here!’”

Really? She was surprised? I doubt it.

I am not prepared to believe this was an accidental “find” by the Post.

Despite Maxwell saying, “This is the last time I’ll be eating here,” I suspect she knew she would be found and this was staged, preplanned and set up in advance.

Ghislaine – the most written about and looked for woman in America – just happens to go to a fast food place with a book about CIA operatives’ deaths and the Post, [which also happened to catch the supposedly dead Epstein being wheeled away] just happened to catch Maxwell in a burger joint?

They even found out the name of the book she was reading. She made no effort to hide that?

Come on, are we infants?

It would take a very gullible person to think this was just a chance visit to a fast food place and that the Post photographer chanced to get there.





A suspicious person might even think she went there – under orders from someone.





The choice of books is clearly an indication that a message is being sent to the world [or to someone] that Epstein and Maxwell are/were CIA operatives.





She knew, of course, that she could not go anywhere in public and not be spotted. She is not disguised.

She is not even wearing sunglasses.





She is posing.





Who tipped off the Post?





Was it the same people who tipped off the Post that Epstein was ‘dead’ so they could get photos of him [or someone] being wheeled away?





What is the message here that the public is supposed to believe?





It is either an accidental discovery by the Post – or a deliberate effort by Maxwell [under orders and protected] to reveal something?





The big reveal is not her photo – or that she is in Los Angeles. The big reveal is that she is alone at the burger joint reading a book called “The Book of Honor: The Secret Lives and Deaths of CIA Operatives,”





[And those who believe in a deep state must be wearing tin foil hats].





We don’t know which it is, accident or planned – but we do not accept the story at face value.





Do you?





