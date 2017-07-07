Q: How can Salzman be demoted? She owns ESP/NXIVM! A: Salzman “fading fast”

Monte Blu, one of the few readers who outspokenly supports Keith Raniere, was evidently troubled by the post yesterday about Nancy Salzman having her salary suspended.

Monte Blu wrote:

How can Keith Raniere suspend Nancy Salzman’s salary when she owns the NXIVM/Executive Success Programs? Something sounds fishy. Either he really owns the company and she is a shill, or he is such a great teacher that she obeys him in everything, or he is a conman who is cheating her out of her salary, or the report is in error.

Where are her daughters Lauren and Michele Slazman and whose side are they on their mother or Keith’s?

An informed reader answered:

Keith Raniere demoted Nancy Salzman off the NXIVM Executive Board when Barbara Bouchey and eight other women left in 2009. Blaming their departure on Nancy, he then put Clare Bronfman in charge of everything and made Nancy report to her. Nancy Salzman’s daughters, Lauren and Michelle Slazman, have been working against their mother for 20 years. Who are you kidding? They don’t give a shit about her. Nancy has all the liability for NXIVM and ESP and no power or control. Demoting her further to a point where she has to beg for money to pay her bills is par for the course. There is nothing fishy in this report. No one in Keith’s inner circle ever has money and power for long except Clare Bronfman. It’s always about demonization and demotion for all his women. Look at Allison Mack? She’ll be close to bankruptcy soon I’m sure, and no career to fall back on unless she writes a book about her life with Keith.

Keith Raniere believes the most ethical teachings are available for you!

Keith Raniere in 2009 was shocked that Barbara Bouchey and eight other women left NXIVM. The women claimed that they were troubled by Mr. Raniere’s hypocrisy including his having sex with many of his students. Mr. Raniere revealed that it was not his, but Nancy Salzman’s fault. He then demoted her to figurehead status and promoted Clare Bronfman to be her ruler.

Nancy Salzman also wears glasses, but, if rumors are true that she's flipping, then she's obviously seeing more clearly than she has in years.

Nancy Salzman is at fault for all of the problems of NXIVM, Keith Raniere has said.

Reader 2 also took time to answer:

If there is anything that the women should know by now, it’s that Keith DOES NOT care about any of them. NONE of them. And the closer you get to him, it’s just a matter of time until he turns on you and you turn on him. Hopefully, Nancy starts cutting deals and squawking before the most ethical man in the world starts having more people killed. I’m cool with his end game being Fiji. I just don’t see him going away so easily. Maybe a pissed off Mexican father will do everyone a favor.

NOTE: The Frank Report does not condone violence. While it is clear that Mr. Raniere himself appears to condone violence and that the kind of activities he has been doing are such that some fathers or husbands might wish to commit acts of violence against him, Frank Report urges any one reading this to refrain from such activities or promoting them for then they approach the level of destructiveness that Mr. Raniere himself has achieved.

Nancy Salzman

Nancy Salzman was blamed for the upheaval at ESP in 2009. The 2017 upheaval may also be blamed on her.