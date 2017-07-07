Nancy Salzman has “issues with pride” – that’s why Raniere suspended her salary

While Pam Cafritz lived on handfuls of food and had to count every calorie year after year as Keith Raniere would weigh her on the scale every day to ensure her issues with eating were cured, the “Prefect,” Nancy Salzman, always pleased Master Raniere – until about three years ago.

It was then that Mr. Raniere observed that Nancy – who was earning in excess of $200,000 per year from ESP and Raniere’s other array of business enterprises – had “issues with pride”.

So, he suspended her salary and started requiring her to beg for her money like a mendicant to teach her humility.

That’s quite a downfall for a woman who once claimed, in a lawsuit against Continental Airlines, that her salary was $10,000 per hour. That lawsuit was was over a “lost” laptop computer that she had left on a plane (Spoiler Alert: She lost the lawsuit). And now she’s begging for money to pay for her “necessities”?

Mr. Raniere decreed that in order to conquer her pride, she would, henceforth, have to ask him or Clare Bronfman for every dollar she was paid. In that way, she would learn to be humble and to stop being so damn self-important.

She has, thus far, forgone more than $600,000 in earnings since she had her salary suspended – and basically works now for room-and-board (She does, however, continue to live in a mini-mansion that was paid for by Clare). And now she has to humbly ask for each and every one of her bills to be paid.

Even her food allowance has to humbly begged.

She has learned a great deal from this good lesson. Despite her bringing in substantial monies to the organization and using her house to store cash that was laundered by the Mexican operations, she touches none of this money.

But does she really have any choice?

Her name is on the paperwork for many of the shell companies that launder money for Mr. Raniere. And she’s the one who contacted various students and asked them to open up accounts in their names to help launder money for Mr. Raniere.

And she helped set up the operation that brings in large amounts of undeclared cash from Mexico. And she’s the one who recruited people to make political donations for which they would be paid back in cash from “her company”.

So, what’s a girl to do when her master – and his cash cow – demand that she begs for her money?

Her dwindling number of supporters inside ESP argue that Nancy is still considered to be “an honest and humble woman.” And they still admire her love and devotion for Vanguard (She did, after all, guide both of her daughters into his so-called “circle of women”).

But ask Karen Unterreiner or Karen Abney just how many shell companies and bank accounts used to launder Mr. Raniere’s money are in either Ms. Salzman’s name or one of her students. So, is Nancy really loyal or just in too deep to challenge any command from Vanguard and Clare?

Mr. Raniere keeps his name off the paperwork for all of the companies he controls so that if the authorities ever press charges for tax evasion, he will not be implicated and the teachings can continue.

Ms. Salzman’s issues of pride are lessening daily and one day, Master Raniere may let her draw a salary again, sources say.

Here’s the link to information about Ms. Salzman’s lawsuit against the airline that “lost” her abandoned laptop:

https://www.plainsite.org/dockets/jkmcv24h/new-york-northern-district-court/salzman-v-continental-arlines-inc/

Here’s a partial list of shell companies that Mr Raniere has set up to hide the cash that he continues to pile up (Frank Report will offer a more complete list later on):

26 Realty Property Management, LLC

A Cappella Innovations, Inc.

Aletheia LLC

Alpha Development Group

Axiology, Inc. (Nevada: March 18, 2008)

Buyers Advocate, Inc. (Delaware: June 28, 1999)

Center for Ethical Justice LLC (Delaware: October 7, 2007)

Consumers Advocate, Inc.

Consumers Buyline, Inc.

Crosspoint Communication, Inc.

Ethilogia

Elite Housing Corporation

Elite Marketing Professionals, Inc. (Delaware; August 26, 1 999)

Essence Interactive

Ethletics LLC

Ethical Principles Inc.,

Ethical Publishing LLC (Delaware: August 26, 1999)

Ethical Value Exchange, Inc.

Events for Humanity, Inc. (Delaware: November 2, 2007)

Executive Housing & Properties, Inc. (Delaware: January 28, 2004)

Executive Housing & Properties, Inc. (New York State: January 9, 2004)

Executive Success Programs, Inc. (Delaware: July 20, 1998)

Executive Success Programs, Inc. (New York State: May 6, 2002)

First Principles Inc. (Delaware)

Grow Sport, Ltd. (Great Britain)

House of Equus LLC

In Lak Ech

International Center for Change, Inc. (New York State: October 14, 1992)

J. Cricket LLC

JM Tax Consulting

Jness

Karmar

Krunch Corporation

Las Casitas Rental

Moving Pix LLC

My Home, Inc.

Nataraja Center for Movement Arts

NXIVM Corporation (Puerto Rico: October 25, 2005)

NXIVM LLC, (NYS)

NXIVM Properties LLC, (NYS),

NX Trust

Occam’s Razor LLC

Our Evolution LLC

Peak Physique, Inc.

PERSENSEO, Inc. (Delaware)

POIESIS, Inc.

Precision Development, LLC (Nevada)

Rainbow Cultural Garden, Inc. (Delaware: September 7, 2007)

Rainbow Cultural Garden LLC

Remick Consulting (Delaware)

Rochester Media Management LLC

Signature Event Marketing Group

Slate River Farm, Inc.

Slate River Mobile LLC (Delaware)

Slate Sista Farm LLC

Spirit@19, Inc. (Delaware)

Sunshine Properties LLC

The Art of Movement, Inc. (Delaware: April 12, 2004)

The Athletics Foundation

The Dalai Lama Trust

The Ethical Foundation, Inc. (Fictitious)

The Ethical Foundation, Inc. (Massachusetts: January 22, 1979)

The Ethical Humanitarian Foundation

The Ethical Science Foundation (Delaware)

The First Foundation, Inc.

The Raniere Group, Inc. (Delaware: April 12, 1994)

The Think Fund, Inc. (Nevada: October 10, 2001)

The World Ethical Foundations Consortium

Truth LLC (Delaware: August 23, 2007)

Ultima ® (New York State: May 6, 2008)

Veinte Seiz LLC f7k/a Blue Skies LLC

Veinte Siete LLC f/k/a Charly’s Wings LLC

Village Hall LLC

Whare LLC

World Audience Productions LLC



