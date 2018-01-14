Pt. 2: Ass Implants? More photo-shopped images to help Keith make important decision

A lively debate is ongoing as to whether Keith Raniere should have ass implants prior to entering prison. I offered to help out when one of our commentators, Flowers, was kind enough to offer her suggestion that I create photo-shopped images of Keith with ass implants to help Keith make up his mind.

I did not know how my effort helped Keith but Flowers commented that my work helped her.

She wrote:

Oh. yes, Frank, those pictures are definitely helping to sway my opinion towards Keith getting the implants. Of course it’s up to Keith to make the final decision after consulting with his surgeon, but I really think implants of the size shown in those photos, would do the job that Keith requires.. I can’t see any inmate, no matter how “large”, being able to get past those giant buttocks. That baby got back…

I was greatly encouraged by Flowers’ comment, but I noted also that, while it was helping sway her opinion, she had not definitely made up her mind that Keith should have ass implants.

Did she need more images to make her mind? If so, then it stands to reason Keith would need more images too. It is not a decision that one makes lightly.

In the interest of helping her, and others – and maybe Keith himself – make that final decision as to whether to have ass implants – prior to entering prison – where there is concern he may be anally ravished – I am submitting a few more photoshopped images.

Some comments on Frank Report were made to the effect that Keith moved to have videos removed from the Frank Report You Tube Channel because of posts on ass implants.

I want to clarify these are not actual photos.

Either way, it is a hairy situation: You are facing prison and you don’t know whether you will be penetrated from the rear by coercive prisoners or maybe guards. What do you do?

There are some who say Keith should not mess with perfection and, therefore, not get ass implants.

Not a real photo: Keith is in prison now and the company he keeps is almost exclusively male.

Without ass implants Keith may be at the mercy of dominus prisoners who might want him to be their obsequious sororia.

Without ass implants Keith will have to rely on his judo skills to throw this bully around the cell if he wants to avoid being anally victimized, but since there are no ultimate victims, he has nothing to worry about.

When a prisoner says ‘maybe’, it means, ‘yes’; when a prisoner says, ‘no’, it means, ‘maybe.’

Without ass implants, Keith may have to use that ole Vanguard charm and find a prisoner cut from the same cloth of the men of the Society of Protectors to protect him.

On the other hand, a simple $5,000 operation will make Keith the dancing queen of Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn or anywhere else the feds care to place him.

I wish to dispense with any more humor on this topic. Rape is rape - whether it occurs in prison or in a home in Knox Woods in Clifton Park. It is nothing to laugh about and perpetrators must be punished.

I wish to dispense with any more humor on this topic. Rape is rape – whether it occurs in prison or in a home in Knox Woods in Clifton Park. It is nothing to laugh about and perpetrators must be punished.

Ass implants might make Keith as successful on the inside as he was on the outside. He was Vanguard outside, he could be Rearguard on the inside.

Not a real photo. Keith Raniere is in jail with savage men who would think nothing of anally ravishing his person. Thankfully, he is a judo expert and one would think he can easily defeat any would-be aggressor.

With or without ass implants, if Keith says “no thank you”, he must not experience coercive anal perturbations. Politically correct members of our readers will agree that just because Keith might relax in his prison cell, he did not “deserve it.” No more than a woman who dresses in a provocative way deserves to be raped. Remember, as Vanguard taught, when a man says, ‘yes,’ he means, ‘yes.’ When he says, ‘maybe’, he means, ‘ yes.’ And, when he says, ‘no,’ he means, ‘maybe. But I don’t want to be anal about it.’