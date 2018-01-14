Coaches Summit: Stripe path to be overhauled

During NXIVM/ESP’s Coaches Summit, it was announced that the stripe path will be overhauled and that old ranks may be abolished.

For nearly 20 years, the stripe path, with colored sashes, has been the basis of hierarchy at NXIVM. Rank is indicated first by the color of the sash – and then by the number of stripes on that sash. Sashes are worn during NXIVM classes.

Keith Raniere's sketch of his sash.

From Keith Raniere’s patent application for his sash; this sketch shows the way the sash is worn and its shape.

The colored sash ranking system is [from lowest to highest]: White, Yellow, Orange, Green, Blue, Purple, Gold. Each sash has up to four stripes. A Yellow with four stripes ranks higher than a Yellow with three stripes but both are lower than an Orange with no stripes.

To date, there have been thousands of Whites, hundreds of Yellows, and more than 100 Oranges.

There has been, as far as I know, 14 Greens: Currently, there are 10: Lauren Salzman, Sara Bronfman, Cecilia Salinas, Emiliano Salinas, Omar Boone, Jimena Garza, Dawn Morrison, Loreta Garza, Esther Chiappone, and Alejandro Betancourt.

There were four Greens who are no longer with NXIVM: Toni Natalie, Barbara Bouchey, Mark Vicente, and Sarah Edmondson.

Blue; 1: Edgar Boone.

Purple: 2: Barbara Jeske; Pam Cafritz [both deceased].

Gold 1: Nancy Salzman

The reason for the change in the stripe path, it was announced, was that Mark Vicente and Sarah Edmondson [as well as Barbara Bouchey and Toni Natalie] achieved the rank of Green but left the organization and were labeled suppressives. This means that four of the 14 Greens were suppressives [29 percent].

A reset was said to be necessary.

If humanity is to survive, it must follow Keith Raniere, Monte Blu says.

Only Vanguard can know the right way to reset the stripe path.

. Sources say everyone may have to start at square one. Greens may no longer be Greens, Oranges no longer Oranges etc. In fact, members are awaiting Vanguard’s final determination on how the change will take shape. It is possible there will no longer be sashes or stripes or possibly they may be of an entirely different color ranking.

Lauren Salzman indicated that some who have high rank may be demoted and some who rank higher than others may wake up to find that she who was first may be last in comparison to others.

It could be compared to when a new corporate president comes in he might demand every executive’s resignation and then determine their future position and pay irrespective of their past position.

With NXIVM, there is often no pay.

Sources say they believe that the Executive Board will have their hierarchy preserved. The Executive Board consists of Nancy Salzman [president], Lauren Salzman [VP Education], Clare Bronfman [VP Operations], Emiliano Salinas [VP Ethics,] Alejandro Betancourt [VP Commerce] and Karen Unterreiner [VP humanities]. Frank Report is informed that Sara Bronfman will also continue to hold a high rank under the restructuring of the stripe path.

The change in the stripe path is retroactive. People will be promoted or demoted as Keith determines. Dawn Morrison and Edgar Boone have been mentioned as possible demotions. Esther Chiappone may also suffer demotion.

Did Esther Chiappone Carlson meet with Clare Bronfman last week for more than four hours?

Esther Chiappone Carlson achieved the rank of green some time ago, which makes her one of the top 12 highest ranking people in NXIVM. Keith Raniere has since determined that this method is antiquated and not as ethical as it could be. Will Esther remain in the top 12? Sources say she may not.

Past costs are not relevant in terms of determining future rank. If a member, such as Lucas Roberts or India Oxenberg spent $250,000 in classes to become an Orange, for instance, if Orange is no longer a rank, it is entirely irrelevant. There are no ultimate victims and NXIVM members are instructed not to see this as victimization, especially since Keith Raniere is expected to chalk out a new and more ethical pathway to the high rank in the dwindling organization which purports to be dedicated to creating a more noble civilization.

Frank Report is expecting a second report from a source in attendance at Coaches Summit after the event concludes tomorrow and she is free to provide full details including the two methods revealed to expedite the new stripe path.

Stay tuned.

Jimena Garza promoted to the green sash accomplished her goal of getting six women branded in June.

Jimena Garza was promoted to Green sash shortly after she accomplished her goal of getting five new women branded in June. But as the old expression goes, ‘What have you done for me lately?” This question may loom large in determining who starts off where in the stripe path.