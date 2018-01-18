Pt 1: Marck sets out to demonstrate: Keith Raniere is Monte Blu

Marck





By Marck

I am providing reasoning for why I believe Monte Blue is Keith Raniere in disguise.





From Clare Bronfman’s statement: http://www.executivesuccessprograms.com/a-note-from-our-executive-board-member-clare-bronfman/ Approx Date: December 15, 2017





Lastly, while I am not and never have been a member of the sorority, I was reassured to hear from one of the leading forensic psychiatrists in the country, and additionally ex-law enforcement investigators of over thirty years, conclude that the sorority has not coerced nor abused anyone. In fact, the sorority has truly benefited the lives of its members, and does so freely. I find no fault in a group of women (or men for that matter) freely taking a vow of loyalty and friendship with one another to feel safe while pushing back against the fears that have stifled their personal and professional growth. It’s not for any of us to judge how they, or anyone else, choose to advance their lives and values.





From Keith Raniere’s statement: http://www.executivesuccessprograms.com/letter-from-the-co-founder/ Approx Date: November 28, 2017





Additionally, I feel it is important to clarify the sorority is not part of NXIVM and that I am not associated with the group. I firmly support one’s right to freedom of expression, so what the sorority or any other social group chooses to do is not our business so long as there is no abuse. Our experts, a forensic psychiatrist of international repute, psychologists and ex-law enforcement, say members of the sorority are thriving, healthy, happy, better off, and haven’t been coerced. Furthermore, the sorority is proud of what they created and want to share their story. I am confident they will be addressing you very soon.

Is Monte Blu a nom de plume for Keith Raniere?





From Monte Blu: https://frankreport.com/2017/12/09/monte-blu-the-vanguard-has-nothing-to-do-with-our-sorority/ Dated December 9, 2017





Our sorority is independent and for the record, members of our sorority are thriving, healthy, happy, and better off. We are proud of what we created.







From Monte Blu: https://frankreport.com/2017/12/01/monte-blu-vanguard-protects-us-always/ Dated December 1st, 2017





Vanguard is the answer in psycho-dynamic understanding, And in the realm of the mystic who facilitates humanity’s rise and transformation. He brings a new understanding that allows us to build internal civilizations and manifest it. He allows us to explore our fundamental nature and direct our power. We need never fear; he protects our womanhood. This is why he resides close to the doorway to birth and death. It is not vanity. He is 10,000 Lincolns. His name is the same as he. This is what we live and eat and sleep upon: Since you came to him, you are thriving, healthy, happy, and better off. If our past friends leave us, it is as in death, the death of a soul.

Keith Raniere in April 2009.

Monte Blu’s statement on the sorority being thriving, healthy, happy and better off, is too similar to the one made by Keith Raniere. The words and even the order of the words is exactly the same. “She” even talks about being proud about what they have created, as Keith does in his letter.





It’s possible this “woman” copied Keith, but it’s highly unlikely given the rest of the email. The way in which metaphors are used to influence is extremely similar to how Keith Raniere speaks and writes. You can check this against his letter to Toni Natalie among other pieces of his writing.





In contrast to this is Clare Bronfman’s note on her website. It’s not just that she doesn’t use the same words as Keith or Monte Blu, the style of writing is also very feminine.





You had written an article that Clare Bronfman and Edgar Boone’s letters were written by Keith Raniere. That’s likely not true. What’s more likely is, they were guided by him, but the word’s were their own. When comparing the two posts, one from Clare Bronfman and the one from Edgar Boone, ask yourself what questions could they have been asked in order for them to write about the general aspect of each logical paragraph (here a logical paragraph could be split into multiple pieces of texts / normal paragraphs)









In the end, you will end up with a series of questions, which is probably closer to what Keith Raniere wrote for them, and they just answered them in their own way, resulting in two different emails, with different styles, while still covering almost exactly the same logical points.







