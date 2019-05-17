Prosecution Claims Emiliano Salinas Is a Criminal Co-Conspirator in NXIVM

As Frank Report readers know, Tuesday was a day off for the trial in the case of the U.S. v. Raniere because one of the alternate jurors was sick that day.

But it was definitely not an off day in terms of big news coming out of the trial.

That’s because, as previously reported, the presiding judge, U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, held a hearing that day to hear arguments from both sides as to whether the prosecution should be able to introduce various documents they found in the basement of Nancy Salzman’s home through Task Force Officer Charles B. Fontanelli – or whether it would have to call Kristin Keeffe as a witness to do that.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis

Judge Nicholas Garaufis

Rather than, as Mark Agnifilo had suggested, the judge have both sides submitted legal briefs on the matter, he decided to personally review the materials in question himself and make his own determination as to their admissibility.

Ultimately, Judge Garaufis decided that the materials could be introduced through Fontanelli – which is exactly what happened this afternoon.

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But buried in the transcript of Tuesday’s hearing – which we only received mid-afternoon today – was the startling revelation that the government alleges that Emiliano Salinas, the son of Carlos Salinas, the former President of Mexico, is a co-conspirator in this case.

Emiliano Salinas embraces his then worshipful master Keith Raniere. Later, Salinas abandoned the hero, leaving him to his sad fate all alone.

Emiliano Salinas [l] embraces his master Keith Raniere.

Up until now, the Frank Report is the only media outlet that has accused Emiliano of being involved in some of NXIVM’s criminal activities.

And even with lead prosecutor Moira Kim Penza’s flat-out declaration on Tuesday – “So one of the email accounts appears to have been created by Emiliano Salinas, who the government alleges is a coconspirator” – it appears that no other media outlet has reported anything regarding this aspect of the case.

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We previously reported that, according to our source in Washington, DC, “Discussions are ongoing between the Carlos Slim Foundation and the Clinton Foundation about a multi-million dollar payment being negotiated or already negotiated. Possibly, it is to be added to an amount previously contributed and increased now due to the severity of the situation”.

We also noted that our source indicated that “This is said to be a back-room deal to buy away the threatened indictment of Emiliano Salinas by U.S. DOJ prosecutors in the NXIVM criminal racketeering case”.

We added that our source said, “It is coming down to the last moments before the indictment may be handed down. The discussions are said to be intense. Some believe the Clintons can control DOJ outcomes at the highest levels, [i.e. Main Justice in Washington DC] yet, at this moment, more heat is on the Clintons than ever before due to so many scandals already revealed in the press.

“One of the points of contention in the discussions is – if the donation is made to the Clinton Foundation by Slim – can the Clintons deliver enough influence peddling to guarantee the indictment will be withheld? It is unknown what dollar amount may be in play or may have already changed hands between the Slim Foundation and the Clinton Foundation regarding this matter”.

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Carlos Salinas de Gortari. It is said he has a high turnover in friends. One day he meets a guy and then he never sees him again.

Carlos Salinas has a high turnover in friends. One day he meets a guy and then he never sees him again.

People are usually concerned when the names of Carlos Salinas and Carlos Slim are part of any threat that is made against them.

Bill Clinton with billionaire Carlos Slim . Slim has donated tens of millions to human gemone research.

Bill Clinton with billionaire Carlos Slim.

As well they should be.

These are powerful men who generally get what they want.

And in a situation like this – where there is a distinct possibility that the son of a former President of Mexico may be indicted – a son who was being groomed to take over that very position – there are no boundaries as to what they will do to ensure that doesn’t happen.

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The liaison between the Carlos Slim Foundation and the Clinton Foundation is reportedly the former mayor of Nogales, Arizona, Marco A. Lopez Jr., who has also been described as “a card-carrying member of the Arizona Mafia”.

Alleged fellow Arizona Mafia - and Salinas puppet- Marco Lopez. Is he raking in the big money?

Marco Lopez

Lopez reportedly met in Mexico with former President Bill Clinton and Carlos Slim back in March 2018.

Keith Raniere AKA The Vanguard was grabbed up by Mexican authorities – and delivered to U.S. agents – on March 26, 2019.

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Mexico can be a dangerous place – especially for those who have been deemed to be enemies by Raniere.

It was Mexico where Raniere and Emiliano plotted to lure several women that Raniere wanted to punish for leaving him and his NXIVM cult.

According to the transcript of a recorded telephone conversation between Barbara Bouchey and Kristin Keeffe, the plan was to get Bouchey, Toni Natalie, Susan Dones and Kim Woolhouse to go to Mexico to meet with a journalist who supposedly wanted to write an expose about NXIVM and Raniere.

Barbara Bouchey

Here are some excerpts from that telephone conversation:

Barbara: I remember Toni [Natalie] calling me… saying, “Are you getting phone calls from this Mexican journalist?” I said, “We have gotten some, but I hadn’t actually connected with the person.” And, she says, “She wants me to come down. I’m not fucking going to Mexico, what are they fucking crazy?”

Kristin: So, here’s the thing. You and Toni – and possibly Susan was probably getting calls too, cause they were after Susan and Kim as well. You can’t imagine the importance of the evidence of these communications, that this journalist was contacting you guys, because she was contacting you, if you recall, to go down to Mexico for an anti-cult conference, correct? Do you remember that?

Barbara: Yeah, Toni told me that part of it. I didn’t hear that part of it, but Toni told me.

Kristin: It was an anti-cult conference. Here is what Keith and Emiliano did: they bribed a Judge in Mexico to issue an indictment against you, and Toni, and Susan, and Kim. They were at different times considering adding Rick Ross and Joe O’Hara but then Joe got arrested, and all these other people. Then Keith wheedled it down to just being the four of you. You were going to be lured into Mexico, and when you got to Mexico, they were going to put you in fucking prison. You should see the emails!

Barbara: Were they really? How serious were they?

Kristin: They were serious as a fucking heart attack. I saw the Judge’s decision. Keith helped write it, and there were issues about Emiliano translating it. He worked on this for years. Fucking years. This was like a three-plus year plot in the making.

Barbara: Wow. Wow.

Kristin: And, the only reason they didn’t go forward with it was because when the journalist started contacting you guys, and Toni was the only one that responded, and there wasn’t strong response – simultaneous to the lack of strong response – the police opened the probe into the computer trespass. So, Keith downgraded the plot to have you guys thrown in prison where he expected you to be raped and rot. And, he thought that the pressure would be so bad that Toni would turn on everybody and say whatever she had to, to get out. Cause he was like, “Barbara will go down with the ship” and like, “Barbara’s never going to lie, but Toni will.” That was his strategy and his belief. And, they were going to put you in a miserable, horrible, violent, vile place.

Barbara: Right.

Kristin: And, the email, what happened was that Keith and Emiliano did this whole thing through a fucking Gmail account. … I think that was an email address they had just set up and what they would do was communicate by writing drafts. Like, they would both log on and communicate.

Barbara: Yeah, yeah, exactly.

Kristin: Here’s the other thing, Keith didn’t realize until the Edward Snowden thing came out about the NSA, what he realized later was that they save fucking everything. And, those emails are going to be in that account, even the drafts.

Barbara: So, the drafts, even if you don’t save the draft, and you delete them, it gets stored?

Kristin: Yes.

Barbara: Oh, I didn’t know that.

Kristin: It gets stored on the Gmail server and uploaded to the government.

Barbara: Okay, got it.

Kristin: The Gmail server does the autosave.

Barbara: Yeah, that’s right, it does.

Kristin: So, this is going to be harder to prove because of the complexity of getting it. But, I believe that you and Toni, and possibly even Susan and Kim have a basis to look into this, because of the communications from the journalist. Why the fuck was this journalist contacting you?

Barbara: Right, well, I have emails.

Kristin: You have emails. Perfect.

Barbara: I mean, there were two different journalists that contacted me from Mexico. And, I mean I keep everything, Kristin, honest to God.

Kristin: Do you understand…

Barbara: Yeah

Kristin: The plot itself, proves why and gives a valid basis for not disclosing the source. And, at least, I believe the communications from the Mexican journalists are enough to provide a basis for it to be investigated even without having a witness to attest to it. But, here’s the thing, Barbara, that is why I’m in fucking hiding. I mean that is why I’ve had to take these extraordinary measures before I could get involved in this. Because it’s fucking black. This was serious shit.

Barbara: Right.

Kristin: I mean, this was when I was sub-rosa. I mean, in my mind, you can’t imagine, you don’t know how many stupid walks I did with Keith where he’s saying these things and I’m saying, “Oh, that’s a great idea,” but in my mind, I’m thinking, he’s a madman.

Barbara: Yeah, I know.

Kristin: You know? Because I knew. But, I learned from experience that the way I’m going to get him is by playing along until I have so much that I could crush him. But, even when I left, I had to protect myself first, before I could admit back. It takes time to get all this shit together.

Barbara: Do you have a prediction of what you think, how this will go down for Keith? Do you think that we’ll be able to hold him accountable?

Kristin: Yes, I do. And, I think he will be thoroughly and utterly destroyed, and if he doesn’t leave the country, then he’s going to, ultimately going to, end up in arrest and indictments, and some serious shit for everyone, and everyone involved. Him, Nancy, Clare, and Emiliano especially.

Barbara: Right.

Kristin: And, you know what? I gave them fair fucking warning. If they’re not getting their own attorneys to isolate, separate themselves from Keith, then they deserve what they get. You know what I am saying?

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So will the now designated co-conspirator Emiliano Salinas ever be brought to justice for his role in the NXIVM sex-slaver cult and his attempt to lure Raniere’s enemies to Mexico where they might have been imprisoned, raped or killed ?

Probably not.

For as we’ve already learned in this case, justice in America is a commodity that is available for purchase from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Seal of the U.S. Department of Justice

The U.S. Department of Justice