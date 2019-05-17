Abortion Records Evidence Raniere Had Sex With Camilia When She Was 13

Keith Alan Raniere has been indicted on charges of racketeering conspiracy, racketeering, forced labor conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, sex trafficking conspiracy, sex trafficking, and attempted sex trafficking.

The racketeering charge includes predicate acts of conspiracy to commit identity theft, conspiracy to alter records for use in an official proceeding, money laundering, trafficking and document servitude, state law extortion, visa fraud, sex trafficking, forced labor, sexual exploitation of a child, and possession of child pornography.

He is now on trial.

Raniere submitted a motion to preclude the introduction of all evidence pertaining to abortions. He evidently ordered dozens of abortions for the women he ruled and the government wants to introduce that as evidence of the kind of racketeering enterprise he led.

Raniere argues that the introduction of evidence pertaining to abortions would serve “solely [to] inflame the jury” because abortion is “one of the most contested issues facing this country.’

But Judge Nicholas Garaufis ruled he will not exclude all evidence on abortions.

He reserved judgement on one particular, thorny bit of evidence concerning an abortion Camilia, the 15-year-old girl Raniere photographed nude in 2005, had when she was 18.

The Government contends the evidence that Camilia had an abortion when she was 18 helps prove he had a sexual relationship with her before she was 18.

The government has medical records of Camilia’s abortion. These records include images of pregnancy tests and sonogram photos.

[Raniere was known to require his women carry sonogram photos of their unborn baby [or fetus] he had ordered aborted. The late Pam Cafritz, for instance, desperately wanted to have a baby, but was repeatedly ordered to abort by Raniere. One time, after an abortion, he ordered her to carry around the sonogram pictures in her purse for some time.]

The judge writes in his memo that Camilia’s [AKA Jane Doe #2] medical “records also contain a statement to the effect that Jane Doe 2 had been with her current partner for five years” at the time of her abortion.

By the way, Raniere was 43 years old at the time.

This is a big revelation. Let’s do some math.

Camilia was 18 when she had her abortion. She said she had been with her partner, Raniere, for 5 years. That would mean she was 13 when Raniere first had sex with her.

This is two years before he took nude pictures of her [when she was 15.]

Camilia is not expected to testify. According to the prosecution she remains in Nxivm. According to our sources, she is living in Guadalajara and working for Nxivm. She is now 29.

The note on her abortion record says she stated she was with her partner for five years. It cannot be used to prosecute Vanguard for statutory rape since this is hearsay.

The judge ruled that evidence on abortion can be admitted, but on Camilia, and her damning note, the judge reserved judgement. He will rule on the admissibility of the notation in Jane Doe 2’s medical file about her having been with Raniere for five years until “after the Government has had an opportunity to lay this foundation and place these records in their full context.”

It may be admitted or maybe not, but readers of Frank Report know it, regardless of whether the jury gets to find out.

In short Raniere raped Camilia when she was 13.