Pino Refutes Natalie’s Claim – Computer Trespass Case May Have Started With a Lie

Yesterday, I wrote a post in which I gave details of the bogus computer trespass charges that were brought against me, Barbara Bouchey, Toni Natalie and John Tighe back in 2015 by Albany County Special District Attorney Holly A. Trexler.

Barbara Bouchey

John Tighe, photo taken from prison.

John Tighe

Those charges alleged that the four of us had illegally accessed NXIVM’s website without authorization.

As I explained in that post, the reason why the Albany County charges were bogus is because the servers that hosted NXIVM’s precious website were NEVER in Albany County at the times the alleged transgressions took place.

Instead, they were housed in Steve Ose’s house back in Saratoga County.

Steve Ose

At least that’s where they were until I raised questions about the location of the servers and Kristin Keeffe bravely came forward to confirm that the servers had been moved – AFTER THE ALBANY COUNTY INDICTMENTS WERE ISSUED AT THE BEHEST OF MS. TREXLER – from Saratoga County to Albany County in order to create a faux jurisdictional basis for the prosecution to take place there.

In effect, everyone who participated in the moving of the computers participated in several criminal acts by perpetrating this fraud upon the courts.

And the “good news” is that we now have a witness who will testify that he saw the servers in question being hastily installed into an Albany County location after they had been removed from Steve Ose’s house.

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New Evidence & Testimony Indicates That The Whole Case Started With A Lie

As I also recounted yesterday, I was never worried about the original computer trespass complaint that had been filed in Saratoga County because I had been informed by Toni Natalie that Mary Jane Pino had given Toni her NXIVM Username and Password so that she and others could access the NXIVM website.

Since we had permission from Mary Jane to use her NXIVM credentials, we would not be trespassing. The fact that NXIVM had failed to invalidate Mary Jane’s Username and Password after she left the program was their problem, not ours.

Now, however, new evidence appears to indicate that Toni lied to me – and to everyone else who got caught up in the computer trespass case – about how she obtained Mary Jane’s Username and Password.

In a comment that was posted earlier today, Mary Jane noted: “They did NOT have permission to use a password. NO ONE did. John Tighe had the integrity to finally admit it. And that is all I’m going to say on the subject” (We have since verified that this comment did, in fact, come from the same Mary Jane Pino mentioned in the post).

But, as it turns out, that’s not all that Mary Jane Pino had to say about the matter.

In a sworn affidavit that she signed on January 30, 2012, Mary Jane was even more emphatic about the fact that she never gave Toni – nor anyone else – permission to use her Username and Password to access the NXIVM website.

In that affidavit, Mary Jane made the following statements:

– I am a former member of NXIVM and have not been a member since August 2003.

– While I was a member of NXIVM, I was a registered user and able to log into the NXIVM internet site with a user name and password provided to me by NXIVM.

– I have never provided my login information to anyone or authorized or permitted anyone to log into the NXIVM internet site through the use of my login information.

– I have been informed by representatives of NXIVM that, from approximately May 10, 2010 to March 10, 2011, my former user name and password were employed by persons unknown during various attempted logins and successful logins to the NXIVM internet site. Said acts were not done or authorized by me, and I do not know the identity of the person or persons who performed such acts.

Heidi Hutchinson also weighed in on this matter today – and confirmed that Toni had also told her the same made-up story about how she had obtained Mary Jane Pino’s Username and Password. And Heidi is just lucky that she was living on the West Coast at the time that NYSPSenior Investigator Rodger Kirsopp undertook his bullshit investigation regarding this matter – or she would have been arrested with the rest of us for alleged computer trespass.

Heidi hutchinson 1

Heidi Hutchinson

So, who do we believe here?

Toni Natalie – who told me and others that Mary Jane had given permission for her NXIVM Username and Password to be used by Toni and others.

Or Mary Jane Pino – who provided a sworn affidavit back in 2012 that would subject to a charge of perjury if it contains falsehoods – and who reached out as late as today to reaffirm that she never shared her credentials with Toni or anyone else.

For me, that’s a very easy choice.

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The Damage That A Lie Can Do

I don’t know how Toni got Mary Jane’s Username and Password.

And I don’t think she necessarily had any ill intentions in making up the story about how she obtained those credentials.

The problem, however, is that her lie did a lot of damage to innocent people – none of which can likely be remedied.

To begin with, Toni’s lie led several people – including me – to access NXIVM’s website. And while none of who did so committed any crimes because we honestly believed we had been given permission to do so by an authorized user – there were nevertheless huge negative results for all of us.

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The Civil Lawsuit

First, NXIVM initiated a federal civil lawsuit against me, Toni, John, Suzanna Andrews, and James Odato

MK10 James Odato

Hundreds of thousands of dollars were expended by the defendants in that lawsuit. And while the lawsuit was ultimately dismissed because Clare Bronfman was caught, once again, perjuring herself in a court filing, none of those fees were ever refunded.

In addition, James Odato – who up until that point had been the Times Union lead reporter regarding NXIVM’s illegal activities – was let go by the newspaper. A fantastic career done in by a stupid and unnecessary lie.

Although Suzanna Andrews was not let go by Vanity Fair magazine, she definitely ended up with a blot on her professional record.

And had Clare’s perjury not been exposed, it’s quite possible that NXIVM could have won this lawsuit (This lawsuit did not have the same false jurisdictional problem that the subsequent criminal lawsuit in Albany County would have).

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The Criminal Lawsuit

Had Toni not lied to us about how she obtained Mary Jane’s Username and Password, John Tighe and I would never have utilized those credentials to access NXIVM’s website.

That means that John Tighe’s computers would never have been seized by the New York State police – and, ultimately, that John would have never gone to federal prison.

It also means that I would have been released six weeks earlier than I was from the Metropolitan Detention Center where I was serving time for a separate charge (Even though the Albany County charge was dismissed, it took time for the paperwork to get processed through the federal system).

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I have no idea why Toni chose to lie to so many people about Mary Jane Pino’s Username and Password.

Nor do I understand why she has never apologized to any of us for all the damage that her lie caused us.

I just hope she’ll use her upcoming podcast – and/or her upcoming book – to set the record straight about what she did here.

If she doesn’t, then, at least for me, she’s just the same as all the other grifters who tried to make a buck off the NXIVM criminal enterprise and never took any responsibility for their own actions.