Jeffrey Epstein Updates – Not Much Is Going Well for Him Right Now

It doesn’t look like the Jeffrey Epstein news cycle is going to stop anytime soon.

Unlike the vaunted Vanguard who was only usually good for 1-2 updates per day during his trial – and who has fallen entirely off the media radar screen since the trial ended – Epstein is still going strong on multiple media fronts.

MK10ART portrait of Keith Raniere in prison.

So, since we can’t write multiple Epstein stories every day, we’re going to do a regular update on the various things going on with him – and then add separate stories on any major developments that occur in his case.

Here are today’s updates…

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Victoria’s Secret To Do Internal Review Of Ties To Epstein

The Board of Directors of L Brands, the company that owns Victoria’s Secret, has hired an outside law firm to undertake a comprehensive review of the company in order to determine what, if any, role Epstein had in its operations.

Victoria's Secret Model

Victoria’s Secret’s Models

The review is being overseen by the company’s independent Board of Directors rather than by its longtime CEO and Chairman Les Wexner who has had a decades-long relationship with Epstein.

Shortly after the review was announced, a Las Vegas model named Alicia Arden claimed that Epstein had posed as a “scout” for Victoria’s Secret to lure her to his hotel room in Santa Monica, CA when she was 27. According to her statement, Epstein proceeded to “manhandle” her – and tried to undress her – which caused her to flee the scene in tears.

Alicia Arden

The company’s stock price has dropped more than 10% this week after news accounts emerged about the relationship between Epstein and Wexner.

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Federal Prosecutors Investigating “Uncharged Individuals”

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) are now investigating several individuals who were not charged in Epstein’s original case in Florida back in 2008 when he pleaded guilty to two state charges: procuring a person under 18 for prostitution – and felony solicitation of prostitution.

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein seen holding hands with a mystery female companion on Madison Avenue in New York City Pictured: Jeffrey Epstein and unidentified female companion

Jeffrey Epstein with a female companion on Madison Avenue in New York City

In conjunction with his guilty plea to the state charges, Epstein also entered into a “Non-Prosecution Agreement” with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Florida. That agreement also included immunity deals for several of Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators.

Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the SDSY, has publicly claimed that the 2008 “Non-Prosecution Agreement” is only binding on the federal prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida. Whether that argument will be upheld on appeal remains to be seen.

Geoffrey S. Berman, U.S. Attorney SDNY

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“The Lolita Express” Pilots Hit With Grand Jury Subpoenas

Several of Epstein’s personal pilots were hit with Grand Jury subpoenas after they initially refused to cooperate with federal prosecutors from the SDNY.

The feds asked the pilots to identify who was on board Epstein’s private jets during certain flights. But rather than cooperate, the pilots decided to “lawyer up” – which resulted in the subpoenas being issued.

One of Epstein’s planes – a Boeing 727 jet nicknamed “The Lolita Express” – was reportedly customized with a queen-sized bed, a red velvet sofa, and a shower. It could also carry 29 passengers.

Lolita Express

“The Lolita Express”

Epstein reportedly employed at least four pilots and flight engineers – Bill Hammond, Larry Morrison, David Rogers, and Larry Visoski – some of whom were responsible for keeping logs of the people who flew on his private jets. None of them have responded to requests for comment from the media.

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Giant Billboard Hijacked For Epstein Meme

A giant billboard located in Los Angeles has been hijacked by a street artist who goes by the name “Sabo” to create a memorable and timely meme.

The billboard – which previously featured Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, two of the stars in Quentin Tarantino’s new movie “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – now features Jeffrey Epstein and Roman Polanski.

Jeffrey Epstein & Roman Polanski

The title of the film has also been changed to “Once Upon A Time In Pedowood”.