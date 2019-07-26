Allison Mack Post Reveals Influence Raniere Had Over Her

Now that Allison Mack is awaiting sentencing, and a lot of people think the judge should throw the book at her, I want readers to consider the possibility that she was mentally deranged and that Keith Alan Raniere helped her get there.

Back in 2017, she was blogging consistently. While her blog does not seem to be available online anymore, I saved some of her posts.

http://www.allisonmack.com/nourishment/she-stopped-talking-long-enough-to-

listen.

Here is the text of one of Mack’s blog posts. It is called “Stop Talking Long Enough To Listen.”

She is writing about Keith and their Nxivm-based acting course, The Source.

If we are to believe she is sincere, this post helps show what was going on in her head and the way Keith was controlling her thinking.

She wrote this at the height of DOS, when she was already branded and had given life-destroying collateral to Keith, vowing to be his life slave. She had slaves herself. Slaves she had already collected collateral on, for Keith, and had them branded with his initials. She even offered them up for sex with Keith. Nicole and India were already offered to her Vanguard.

I will present her post first in full. Then I am going to break it into two distinct semi-posts, to help show what Keith’s influence was over her.

Complete Text

My mentor, Keith, once gave me a lesson on how to listen, truly listen, almost in a meditative way. He taught me how to hear the euphony of the world.

More often than not, I am spinning in my head consumed with thoughts about what are others are thinking of me, how I can do better and what I’m going to eat for lunch.

The noise in my head is so loud that I can’t hear anything other than the feedback bouncing off the inside of my skull. He taught me to close my eyes, tame my thoughts and really listen… Suddenly, the world sings and becomes symphonic in pattern and texture.

We can take what we experience and make it into art. So it stands to reason that the more deeply I experience existence, the better artist I will be. The Source teaches that and it comes from what Keith shares with his students, taking them on a journey to that depth of one’s life experience and expression. When I saw this video [of Keith], I remembered experiencing the magnificence of sitting still long enough to listen – to hear the world around me. From this stillness comes a freedom – because that voice in my head now seems irrelevant. And so the concert has begun…

With Keith Raniere

Now let’s parse the above post. Here is the part about Keith.

My mentor, Keith, once gave me a lesson on how to listen, truly listen, almost in a meditative way. He taught me how to hear the euphony of the world…

He taught me to close my eyes, tame my thoughts and really listen… Suddenly the world sings and becomes symphonic in pattern and texture.

… Keith shares with his students, taking them on a journey to that depth of one’s life experience and expression. … I remembered experiencing the magnificence of sitting still long enough to listen – to hear the world around me. From this stillness comes a freedom – because that voice in my head now seems irrelevant. And so the concert has begun…

Without Keith

When she listens to Keith, "that voice in my head now seems irrelevant."

When she listens to Keith, “that voice in my head now seems irrelevant.”

More often than not I am spinning in my head consumed with thoughts about what are others are thinking of me, how I can do better and what I’m going to eat for lunch.

The noise in my head is so loud that I can’t hear anything other than the feedback bouncing off the inside of my skull.

Of course, one might be skeptical and ask, could that “spinning in her head” be coming from having given Keith collateral and a vow of lifetime slavery? Was the “voice in her head” actually her conscience balking at his gruesome orders to get slaves and fuck toys and collect collateral for possible blackmail of other women?

Was her head spinning at the thought that she was recruiting women to be branded on their public region with a searing, flesh-burning cauterizing pen, carving Keith’s initials?

Perhaps the most telling thing she wrote in this post was: “More often than not I am spinning in my head consumed with thoughts about … what I’m going to eat for lunch.”

Keith Raniere persuaded all his women to go on – and insisted that they stay on – semi-starvation diets. Allison was consumed with what she was going to eat for lunch, for she was literally starving. She knew she could only eat a few calories of food for lunch. She had to calculate hard on what she would eat to fill her belly and not violate Keith’s orders for her 800 calories a day diet. This took a lot of calculation. The thoughts consuming her about lunch were not the thoughts of an indulgent lady trying to decide whether she would have salmon or steak and chocolate cake for desert.

They were the thoughts of a woman whose body was dying of malnutrition. She had likely stopped menstruating. She was sleep deprived and nourishment deprived. This was his strategy. Keep them frightened, obedient and confused.

She was thinking about whether she would eat 10 calories per serving miracle [squash] noodles, or carrot sticks and celery. She had to calculate whether she could have some dip with that or a spoonful of yogurt. And would she have two or three pieces of sugarless gum at 6 calories each?

Her thoughts were about not starving. And still obeying. And because her brain was underfed, she did not realize the abusive nature of this insane food restriction.

So her thoughts were consumed with what she was going to eat for lunch.

Pity this poor girl. The post above are the words of a sick woman. She is babbling at times and trying to please Keith and giving him credit for all good things, while he is actually systematically destroying her.

Her took from being a famous and beloved actress to a malnourished sex slave and finally a despised convict.

Her post is pathetic, the words of a deeply abused woman, mentally under the thrall of a maniac, and thinking, perhaps, thanks to sleep and food deprivation, that she is being enlightened by a godlike man.

And worse, note the tone of her post – she wants to share this – and him and his teachings – with others, for she thinks it has done her so much good and she thinks it will do others good.

So sad. Truly lamentable.

Her post puts it in perspective. She thinks she was doing good while at the height of confusion. Her thoughts spinning in her head, until Keith comes and tells her what to do and what to think.

As for the monster, he had his Bronfman millions, and his cadre of inner circle women all extolling him to other women [even to each other] as a god, and Allison [and the others] fell into this ugly world as if there was a hole on earth and one could accidentally step into it and fall into hell.

Such was the craft of the evil master that the women thought, as they were destroying themselves and each other, that they were part of a glorious new world mission to create a more noble civilization.

While in this hellish slavery, Allison’s purported business was the Source. It was meant for actors.

Keith Raniere was well fitted to teach people how to act. Conman and criminals have to be good actors if they are to succeed.

Mack was charged with sex trafficking like Raniere and if she did not take a plea deal, she might have been tried with Raniere and convicted and now be facing a minimum sentence of 15 years.

Slavemaster Keith Raniere with Allison Mack

Knowing what to do is useless without the emotional strength to do what you know.

He who has the most joy wins!

Keith’s role – and he was the best – was that he was a genius and a saint when, in reality, he was a monster who had only one goal- to please himself.

And one of the things that pleased him best was watching the destruction of others. He ran this acting game for decades. Thinking he would never get caught.

He only miscalculated once really. He never realized that such a thing as karma exists. It was really a fairly giant blunder.

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MK10ART's painting of Keith Alan Raniere where he presently resides.

MK10ART’s beautiful painting of Keith Alan Raniere.