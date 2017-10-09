Photos of the late Barb Jeske, old harem woman

Barbara Jeske was 63 when she died on September 3, 2014.

Barbara was born in Grand Haven, Michigan to Raymond and Ruth Jeske and resided in Clifton Park, New York for the last 22 years of her life.

She was formerly a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Grand Haven, MI and Redeemer Lutheran Church of Stuart, FL. Barbara attended Michigan State University, and became a member of the harem of Keith Raniere.

She was a pre-Vanguard harem member.

After Vanguard tired of her, Barbara lived with her dogs.

She brought a lot of people into ESP and was given the Purple Sash, the highest rank, along with Pam Cafritz, another harem member who is also deceased.

Barb’s father Raymond outlived her as did her sisters, Beverly and Cynthia, and her brother, Brad. She was predeceased by her mother, Ruth, and brother, David.

Barb – despite being the highest ranked on the stripe path, a Purple – died broke and in debt.

She was not a Keith-built millionaire.

In fact, she did not make millionaire status despite not paying taxes. Here is a federal tax lien filed against Barbara in 2007 for $126, 953.

She died of brain cancer. Keith told her when she first started feeling unwell that she had carpel tunnel syndrome.

Here are a few pics of Barb.

Barb was born in 1950. She was 10 years older than Keith.

If Keith had been adult and known her then, he would have had sex with her and then went after her girlfriend. But alas Keith was only two years old and could read, write, fix computers and play piano, he did not know Barb then.

If Keith had been an adult and known her then, he would have had sex with her and then went after her girlfriend. But alas, at the time of this picture, Keith was only two years old and could read, write, fix computers and play piano. He did not know Barb then.

Keith's ideal age.

Keith’s ideal age.

Keith Raniere with three of his inner circle: Karen Unterreiner, Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske. {Cafrtiz and Jeske died.]

Chief enablers of targeting women into the love cult of Keith Raniere: Karen Unterreiner, Keith Raniere, Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske. {Cafrtiz and Jeske died.]

Before he was Vanguard his mainstays in his harem were Pam, Karen and Barb, plus any little girls they could round up for him.

Before he was Vanguard, his mainstays in his harem were Pam, Karen and Barb, plus any little girls they could round up for him.

Barbara Jeske and Pamela Cafritz

Since Keith was so busy, Pam and Barb often had only each other.

Keith was wonderful to the ladies of his harem.

Barbara became integral to the ESP sales team.

Barbara became integral to the ESP sales team. Note hole in Lauren’s head…

Ultimately as she grew too old for Vanguard, she had a dog to keep her company

Ultimately, as she grew too old for Vanguard, she had a dog to keep her company

No men, for Barb, but she got to be friends with Vanguard's ladies.

No men, for Barb, but she got to be friends with Vanguard’s ladies. The young ladies were able to please Keith in his bedroom better than the elderly haggard Barb. While the then young ones thought they were on their way to glory, they too soon aged out of favor.

Barb with Mexican ESP ladies.

Barb with ESP ladies.

Barb with her dog and NXIVM shirt.

She went fast...

She went fast…

Keith Raniere

Keith Raniere was teary eyed over Barb’s passing… or at least he said he was ….

Many slaves in Raniere-world owe their ruination to Barb, and yet she possibly was unaware of the harm she did to others…