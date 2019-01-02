Peterson supporter: on Burke, Raniere and Emiliano Salinas

By A Friend of the Good Guys

A previous article, written by someone with the name “NYC Lawyer with Contacts”, opens with an inaccurate statement. “Leaving aside everything else he says, Jeffrey Peterson has never said in his lawsuit that there is a NXIVM connection to the alleged threats against him.”

That is wrong.

The article appears to have been authored by a writer who may be concerned the government could soon raise issues with respect to Dennis Burke’s involvement with Emiliano Salinas and NXIVM defendants such as Clare Bronfman.

Hmmm.

Who would be incentivized to write such an article?

The article was defective because Peterson has indeed alleged there are numerous NXIVM connections to his pending lawsuit against Dennis Burke, including threats that were improperly made against him by at least one NXIVM representative, Mr. Burke himself.

By the way, Peterson’s recently filed lawsuit against Dennis Burke is available to read online, at Peterson’s Twitter account, @realJeffreyP.

Peterson’s lawsuit is intended to tell his story to a jury: that Dennis Burke, formerly Peterson’s business partner and friend during respective periods of three and ten years, intentionally coordinated a lengthy retaliatory campaign designed to harm Peterson’s reputation, credibility (and life) in an anticipatory fashion that continues through present day.

Some Frank Report readers may have noticed, certain website posts and comments may have been made by Burke using a pseudonym in an effort to save himself.

The retaliatory campaign was allegedly conceptualized by Burke with ill intent; among other reasons, to tear down Peterson in advance of bad acts Burke had knowingly planned; Burke’s NXIVM-related activities were a significant part of his plans. Such NXIVM-related activities are alleged to have occurred as a result of Burke’s growing relationship with Emiliano Salinas and the Salinas parties of Mexico that were, according to the lawsuit, blossoming at the time Peterson declined an invitation from Salinas to join ESP, the Mexican branch of NXIVM.

In the NXIVM criminal case, the government stated “the means and methods by which the [NXIVM] defendants participated in the conduct of the affairs of the Enterprise were … ‘using harassment, coercion and abusive litigation to intimidate and attack perceived enemies and critics’ of Raniere.”

But where did Raniere first learn, or learn to improve his use and application of such Machiavellian methods if not originally learned elsewhere?

Historically, “criminal investigations” were often threatened against NXIVM dissenters. Enemies and critics of NXIVM were threatened with prison. NXIVM representatives are accused of manufacturing bogus allegations of criminal activity against enemies. NXIVM, Raniere, and certain parties in Mexico related to NXIVM, did everything in their power to criminalize enemies.

In fact, it has surfaced through the course of the government’s case against NXIVM, that such “criminalization” of enemies was NXIVM’s preferred modus operandi.

NXIVM representatives even tried to criminalize Frank Parlato, who remains similarly situated as other NXIVM victims; Parlato is still dealing with the fallout from previous NXIVM-inspired attacks.

In Peterson’s lawsuit against Burke, these NXIVM-styled bullying and intimidation tactics are alleged to have been used by Burke against Peterson, out of a NXIVM “playbook.”

Peterson has claimed on his Twitter channel that such an agenda of “criminalizing” enemies bears a resemblance to the “Machiavellian playbook” historically used by the Mexican PRI political party. The PRI was formerly led by Mexican President Carlos Salinas and is currently led by Claudia Ruiz Massieu Salinas, who is a close ally of Burke’s business partner, Marco A. Lopez Jr.

Curiously, the NXIVM representative who allegedly invited Peterson to join ESP, NXIVM’s branch in Mexico, is alleged to have been the would-be junior statesman of Mexico’s PRI, Emiliano Salinas.

Emiliano Salinas quoted Machiavelli in a blog post on August 9, 2018, titled, “The Fortune.”

Emiliano Salinas ruminates on ‘Fortune’ on his blog

Lopez was Peterson’s long-time “best friend” and closest collaborator in Arizona. Lopez allegedly introduced both Peterson and Burke to Emiliano Salinas. According to Peterson’s lawsuit, the years-long retaliatory campaign alleged to have been orchestrated against him by Burke started in 2014 when Peterson didn’t join NXIVM.

Coincidence?

Peterson’s lawsuit claims Lopez threatened him in 2014 about revealing Lopez’s Salinas-related activities.

Which brings us to a critical question.

It seems both NXIVM and Dennis Burke used similar “criminalization” tactics and methods against enemies. When and where do such tactics and methods have their true origin? Remember, Peterson never had anything to do with NXIVM activities or personalities in New York. Peterson’s only exposure to NXIVM was an invitation to join ESP, made by Emiliano Salinas in 2014, in Mexico City.

Is the fact that similar retaliatory tactics are depicted (i) on the one hand in the government’s criminal lawsuit against NXIVM, thus far aimed at the Albany operation, and (ii) on the other hand in Peterson’s civil lawsuit against Dennis Burke et al, resulting from Mexico themed relationships, an indication that the NXIVM “criminalization playbook” had its roots not necessarily in Albany, but Mexico City?

Continuing with further analysis, it has now been confirmed in a court filing by the E.D.N.Y. prosecution that Dennis Burke is a part of the government’s ongoing NXIVM investigation. Burke was named as an NXIVM representative.

Seems as if Burke’s “invisible man” cover has been blown in a recent filing. Now as both a lawyer and a possible target, Burke appears to have complex conflicts to resolve with his “clients”.

Dennis Burke was sanctioned by the Arizona Bar on April 11, 2014 [case number PDJ 2014-9028] for violating lawyer Rule 42, Ariz. R. Sup. Ct., specifically ER 8.4., Misconduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.

In May of 2013, former Deputy Attorney General of the United States, James Cole chastised Burke for “lying…. and for leaking [unauthorized documents]” in connection with the Obama-era Fast and Furious ATF gunwalking scandal.

It must be confusing for actual or potential NXIVM defendants to know that their lawyer, who they may have previously viewed as a sharp “government insider,” was previously called a liar by both federal (DOJ) and state (Arizona Bar) governments and has now been named in connection with the federal government’s ongoing NXIVM investigation.

NXIVM-related parties: Did Burke warn you about all of this before you paid him?

Among the recent string of legal losses, some good news does await Burke’s “clients,” who include Clare Bronfman: According to the Arizona Bar website, Burke has ample Professional Liability Insurance coverage.

Responding to the article supposedly written by a “NYC Lawyer with Contacts,” there is clearly a NXIVM connection to the alleged threats against Peterson because Dennis Burke has been publicly named as a NXIVM representative by the government and Peterson’s lawsuit depicts retaliatory tactics and methods orchestrated by Burke in a similar fashion as those used by NXIVM.

Furthermore, as readers are well aware, it is rumored Burke coerced or intimidated numerous NXIVM witnesses or potential witnesses. Peterson himself may be a potential witness against Burke or others, some of whom appear to be implicated by the government in improper acts to obtain visas for NXIVM related parties.

In July 2018, Peterson first reported on his social media channel that he was present at social gatherings with former high level Department of Homeland Security executives when they spoke about abilities to “expedite” visas for Mexican nationals. Shortly thereafter, Peterson was interviewed by a government agent.

Finally, it has been suggested that Burke may be the only individual who frequently comments on the frankreport website with intent to discredit or otherwise harm Peterson, wielding ridiculous claims, half truths and false statements. The article purportedly written by a “NYC Lawyer with Contacts” reads like it was written by Dennis himself, using a new pseudonym.

What happened to Burke’s previous frankreport alias, “DeezNuts”?

At least there was some levity in the old alias.



