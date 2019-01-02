Kristin Kreuk’s New Year’s Day Message: ‘I always felt like a shitty person for severing toxic relationships’ — and one reader’s ‘toxic’ observations

Kristin Kreuk offered an Instagram message on New Year’s Day for her fans and followers. Here is what Kreuk had to say:

“Happy New Year, all! I hope 2019 brings closeness, love, success, challenge and ease. I always felt like a shitty person for severing toxic relationships in my life. At 36, I (finally) do not. Baby steps. Ha.

So, the first thing up this year is the Canadian premiere of season 2 of Burden of Truth. And these lovely pics of a (very super extra) glam me! I don’t do many fashion shoots these days, so they feel extra fancy. Thanks to @beyondfashionmagazine for thinking of me and our show😘; I will never be this 😎 in reality. (please note that when reading the article, the word “exotic” should be in quotes– in 1999, this was considered an acceptable way to describe a non-white person)”

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Now, here is how this message impressed one of our readers.

By Anonymous

Kristin, you’re still too much of a coward to talk about NXIVM.

What toxic relationships did you sever Kristin?

You did not leave NXIVM in 2013. You knew years ago that Keith Raniere was a pedophile and rapist. You did not care. That makes you an extremely shitty person.

You recruited Allison Mack into the cult and did and said absolutely nothing when the branding story broke. You were happy to use your d-list fame to help build up the cult, but refused to use it to draw attention to their crimes.

Instead, you portrayed yourself as the savior of teen girls and a girl born to pedophile rape on a taxpayer-funded television show. That makes you a shitty person.

You have attached yourself to a documentary about a rape victim while ignoring NXIVM. That makes you a shitty person.

You signed an open letter against a man accused of bad behavior against women while ignoring NXIVM, as if you are morally better than him. That makes you a shitty person.

Frank Parlato was the only media person calling you out and you continued and still continue to be a coward. You took zero opportunity to do the right thing as long as your fame and money privileges were protected. That makes you a shitty person.

Now you are saying you don’t even care. That makes you an extremely shitty person.

You are not a victim of NXIVM. You were a willing perpetrator and enabler. You were a big part of it. You don’t get to call anyone toxic when you are a toxic person yourself. If you consider them toxic to you, then you were toxic to them and others. You are no different.

If you had spoken out against NXIVM, perhaps DOS would never have existed. Perhaps all those women would not be branded above their pussies with the initials of a bitch you recruited and a pedophile you followed.

And you don’t care?

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Is this fair commentary? Is Kristin Kreuk a coward for not speaking up against the hundreds of women who were abused by Keith Raniere and the woman she recruited into Nxivm, Allison Mack?

Or does she have the right to leave the cult quietly? Move on – even tackle less dangerous issues, less personal.

Can she atone for the harm she did to others by her involvement in – and support of – Nxivm by addressing women’s issues unrelated to Nxivm?

In short, can Kristin Kreuk escape her past?





Kristin Kreuk chose to share a picture of herself, along with her New Year’s Day message of female empowerment and how to be more politically correct.