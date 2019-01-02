Sara Bronfman named in Crazy Days and Nights Blind Item about forced sex with Allison Mack, India Oxenberg and Keith Raniere

Today, January 1, 2019, the popular website, Crazy Days and Nights’ Blind Items Revealed #33, lists three names:

Allison Mack, India Oxenberg and Sara Bronfman.

Frankly, I am puzzled by the mention of Bronfman but perhaps readers can figure it out.

Here is the blind item post, which from November 20 until today was anonymous, [or blind item] and today was revealed as Mack, Oxenberg and Sara Bronfman:

November 20, 2018

Over the last couple months, what seems like the last remaining insider in the NXIVM scandal has basically shut down communication with everyone including me. What were fairly frequent emails has turned into infrequent screeds and links to positive thinking news articles and message boards. Then, two nights ago, that changed when the insider was ticked off. Lies, lies lies was the subject line and for two paragraphs, the insider described multiple times that the former almost network actress forced women to have sex with her and then would hold them while the leader had sex with the woman. Other times, the leader would force our actress to have sex with another woman in front of him and would give instructions. If the instructions were not carried out, the actress would make the other woman do as she was told. On multiple occasions, the other woman was the celebrity offspring of this actress. In addition, our insider said that if the actress thought someone was not doing a good enough job of pleasing her or the leader she would subject the woman to hours of instruction which was confinement and isolation and denial of food until they became more compliant. If there was a woman that the leader really wanted to have sex with but was not being compliant, the actress would force feed her drugs, often addictive drugs to get them hooked. If the addiction would get out of control, the subject would be put an isolation and forced to go cold turkey for days. This cycle would often play out multiple times.

And here is the answer:

Sara Bronfman/Allison Mack/India Oxenberg

POSTED BY ENT LAWYER AT 5:00 PM

***

Where I am puzzled is ‘Where does Sara Bronfman fit into this narrative?”

Let’s parse this blind item a bit:

Over the last couple months, what seems like the last remaining insider in the NXIVM scandal has basically shut down communication with everyone including me.

OK, a source dried up.

What were fairly frequent emails has turned into infrequent screeds and links to positive thinking news articles and message boards.

The source went a little kooky, it happens.

Then, two nights ago, [Nov. 18] that changed when the insider was ticked off. Lies, lies lies was the subject line

OK. An angry source unleashes info, some may be accurate, some vengeful lies.

and for two paragraphs, the insider described multiple times that the former almost network actress

This would be Allison Mack.

forced women to have sex with her and then would hold them while the leader had sex with the woman.

So Allison Mack forced women to have sex with her? Then Allison would hold them while the leader had sex with the woman? OK – who is that leader? Is it not Keith Raniere?

Other times, the leader would force our actress to have sex with another woman in front of him an would give instructions.

OK. Keith would ‘force’ Allison to have sex with another woman while he watched and told them what to do.

If the instructions were not carried out, the actress would make the other woman do as she was told.

OK, then if the woman who Keith forced Allison to have sex with did not do what Keith commanded, then Allison would “make” the women do what Keith wanted. Was this woman Sara Bronfman? Did Crazy Days and Nights Enty Lawyer get the sisters mixed up? Did he mean Clare Bronfman who is known to be bisexual? But why would Allison be able to “make” the other woman do as she was told? Was it because she held collateral over her?

On multiple occasions, the other woman was the celebrity offspring of this actress.

That sounds like India Oxenberg.

In addition, our insider said that if the actress thought someone was not doing a good enough job of pleasing her or the leader she would subject the woman to hours of instruction which was confinement and isolation and denial of food until they became more compliant.

We have heard rumors before of Allison putting women in cages and paddling them. The food deprivation was a regular part of the Nxivm and DOS experience. But this suggest something more extreme. Did Allison make DOS slaves go on even more food deprived diets, when they did not please her or Raniere [or Sara or Clare Bronfman] sexually?

If there was a woman that the leader really wanted to have sex with but was not being compliant, the actress would force feed her drugs, often addictive drugs to get them hooked.

So if Keith wanted a woman sexually and she did not want him in return, Allison would “force feed” her drugs? And get her hooked? If this is true – and not the ravings of a lunatic, angry source- this opens up a new vein of criminality. This is sex trafficking and forced labor at its most notorious. This is Bill Cosby on steroids.

If the addiction would get out of control, the subject would be put an isolation and forced to go cold turkey for days. This cycle would often play out multiple times.

Well, this is horrifying and may, or may not be, true. But where is Sara Bronfman in all of this? Why is she named in this blind item?

Was she force fed drugs? Seems unlikely. Was she part of the threesomes with Mack and Raniere? Did he mean Clare Bronfman? Or was it a mistake?

This is hard to say. Perhaps it will be cleared up.

What do readers say?







