Part 4: Rosa Laura Junco – a married slave of Master Raniere – does her husband know?

Rosa Laura Junco is said to be one of the slaves of DOS. She is also married with five children.

[This report has been developed from information provided from sources. For their protection, they are unnamed. It is up to the reader to judge whether the information presented is factual or not.]

Rosa Laura Junco — 40’s children – husband – branded.

Rosa Laura Junco is the CEO of the Knife or Aristotle a journalist watchdog group based on the teachings of Keith Raniere.

Rosa Laura Junco and her husband are also involved in the Society of Protectors and their five children are in the Rainbow Cultural Garden program – a teaching program for children based on the teachings of Mr. Raniere.

Rosa Laura is said to be branded as a DOS slave.

Recently, Mrs. Junco was in Austin Texas with DOS slave Lauren Salzman.

The Rainbow Cultural Garden program does teach that women need to be branded as submissive slaves to grow as people.

Miss Junco runs the Knife or Aristotle based on the teachings of Mr. Raniere.

The Knife decribes itself as “a subscription-based service that brings you the news without the spin – really. We source facts from over 50 different news outlets, providing a comprehensive overview of what’s happening in the world, and write critical analyses that expose the ways media outlets contaminate your news with spin, slant and invalid logic. In other words, we sort through the BS, so you don’t have to. And no, we’re not afraid to get our hands dirty.”

Perhaps the Knife would care to write a critical analysis of this report along with documentary evidence.

Has Mrs. Junco been branded?

Does Mr. Junco know his wife has been branded?

The Knife of Aristotle uses a methodology created by Mr. Raniere to carry out their writing and analysis process.

Writers for the Knife are required to attend five weeks of advanced training in Mr, Raniere’s teachings about communication, logic, ethics, personal development, human mechanisms of perception, culture,

The training takes place in Albany, NY.

Jens Erik Gould is the editor-in-chief.

Coverage lies behind a paywall that requires an initial start-up fee and monthly billing.

The staff page lists 21 analysts working for the company, under the editor and two other leaders.

Luis Montes and Rosa Laura Junco reportedly lived at 21 Oregon Trail near Mr. Raniere.

Mrs. Junco said she studied international relations at Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

She hails from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico





NOTE: IF ANY WOMAN BELIEVES SHE HAS BEEN UNFAIRLY NAMED IN THIS OR THE FOLLOWING REPORTS IN THIS SERIES PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT THE WRITER AND EXPLAIN YOUR CIRCUMSTANCES. IT IS NOT OUR PURPOSE TO INJURE OR UNFAIRLY TAINT ANY INDIVIDUAL.

FURTHERMORE IF YOU NEED HELP ESCAPING OR LEAVING DOS OR ANY OF THE GROUPS ASSOCIATED WITH KEITH RANIERE AND COLLECTING ALL YOUR COLLATERAL, THERE ARE “TOOLS” AVAILABLE FOR YOU.

YOU HAVE OPTIONS AND THAT INCLUDES LEAVING PEACEFULLY AND GETTING YOUR ENTIRE COLLATERAL RETURNED. AND NOT BEING TORMENTED, HOUNDED, SUED OR BLACKMAILED BY MR. RANIERE AFTER YOU LEAVE.

FEEL FREE TO CONTACT THIS WRITER FOR MORE INFORMATION ON HOW TO LEAVE.

All calls will remain confidential.

Supporters of Mr. Raniere are also free to call to discuss and dispute any of the findings in any of the reports. They will be treated with respect and courtesy.

Attorneys or process servers who wish to serve this author on behalf of Mr. Raniere are invited to contact him to arrange for quick and efficient service.

Frank Parlato – phone: 716-990-5740. Email: frankparlato@gmail.com.