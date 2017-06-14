He mastered the piano at a very early age.

A gifted baby. Kieth Raniere said he could play the piano at a very early age.

Every cult needs musical tributes and music is the universal language which transcends cultic criticism.

One of our contributors suggested we create a songbook especially for the followers of Keith Raniere.

Brand-ied – by Barry Manilow

I’ve got Dominus under my skin – Cole Porter

Can’t get no photo redaction – Rolling Stones

All you need is Vanguard – the Beatles

With a little help from my Servitus – Beatles

Here comes Dominus, (Right down Dominus lane) – Bing Crosby

Doctor, my thighs – Jackson Browne

A Whiter Shade of Fail – Procul ‘Harem’

What the world needs now is Executive Success Programs – Burt Bacharach

I want to make Rational Inquiry with you – Bread

Ain’t no Salzman high enough (to keep me from suing you) – Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

Didn’t I blow your trust fund this time (didn’t I?) – Delphonics

One scotch, one Seagrams, one heiress – George Thorogood

It’s my multi-level marketing company and I’ll cry if I want to – Lesley Gore

Fun, Fun, Fun (till the trustee takes her money away) Beachboys.

Keith mastered many musical instruments - none of which anybody ever heard him play.

Keith Raniere has more musical talent in his person than an entire symphony orchestra his followers say.

Keith Raniere is said to be a musical genius.