Part 3: Sexual Teachings of Master Raniere: A woman’s acceptance [warning graphic sexual content].

[This report has been developed from information provided from sources. For their protection, they are unnamed. It is up to the reader to judge whether the information presented is factual or not.]

Some readers seem to feel that the prior post about Keith Raniere’s poetical language of mystical sex was meant to mock him. This is untrue.

Some said they laughed aloud. Some admonished the writer for posting it – saying it discredited the serious nature of this website.

Perhaps further clarification is necessary. The post was meant to capture the actual language and teachings of Mr. Raniere with women he will join in their bedroom.

First and foremost, it is necessary to understand that Mr. Raniere presents himself to women with whom he will engage in conjugal relations as their mentor and teacher; their guru, and only secondarily their lover.

While he does require the women to be chaste, and not have any other sexual relationships with men, this, he explains, is because his semen is the connection between him and the woman.

Mr. Raniere explains to women that each of them is connected to him through his semen and thus they are parts of his ‘divine body’.

His having an ejaculation with a woman, it is implied, is similar to “Holy Communion” of the Catholics.

The women of the inner circle or harem are taught that physical communion with Mr. Raniere is not sex in any worldly sense.

The act is initiated in a variety of ways by Mr. Raniere and usually ends with Mr. Raniere ejaculating inside or upon the body or face of a woman.

Mr. Raniere does not teach that a woman is forbidden to have an orgasm. It is taught that it is not important. At least one woman reported she regularly achieved an orgasm with Mr. Raniere; others report they rarely or never did.

Mr. Raniere explains his semen residing inside her or deposited on her skin becomes absorbed into her inner being and becomes her connection to him.

Therefore, his orgasm is an act of giving, not taking. It is to be distinguished from the “selfish lover” who might have sex with a woman without regard to her having an orgasm, being satisfied merely with his own.

Mr. Raniere points out the average man and woman do not understand sexual relations.

In his men’s organization, the Society of Protectors, Mr. Raniere teaches that for a man to ejaculate upon the face of a woman is a consummate example of how a woman proves she accepts a man.

He teaches: The goal of a man having sex is to be accepted by a woman, and only secondarily to reproduce the species. It is the goal of a woman in sex to find a man who will take care of her and secondarily to find a man with characteristics she wants in her desire for reproduction.

Therefore a man will want acceptance by many women while a woman wants to be taken care of by one man whose biological attributes are superior.

By depositing semen on her face, she accepts his semen as a mark that she wants his protection, Mr. Raniere teaches.

Mr. Raniere further teaches that women are grifters, defrauders, swindlers and con artists. At any time a woman is ready to trade up; that is trade one man for another if she feels that a man can take care of her better than the man who is currently taking care of her.

What a woman is really longing for is a man to be her caretaker and protector, he teaches.

In his creation of DOS [Dominant over Submissive], he crystallized his teaching to women by branding women as being under his lifelong care. In return, they must play the woman’s role and be a slave to him, as woman are best suited and desire to be submissive to a worthy man, he teaches.

Mr. Raniere suggests that, with his advanced spirituality, superior intellect and with the wealth [of Clare Bronfman] under his control, he can take care of a woman better than any man. It is therefore better to have one-fiftieth [1/50th] of Mr. Raniere than 100 percent of an ordinary man.