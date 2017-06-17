Part 2: Secret Teachings of Master Raniere [warning sexually explicit material]

[This report has been developed from information provided from sources. For their protection, they are unnamed. It is up to the reader to judge whether the information presented is factual or not.]

The following is sexually explicit.

Despite being narrated in poetical language in the spirit of Keith Raniere, it may shock prudish individuals.

Following the Vanguardian flights of mystic poetry, the FrankReport will translate for those who might be unable to comprehend the language of the spirit of Master Raniere.

Please be advised the translation is also sexually explicit.

The slaves await Master Raniere's pleasures.

The slaves await Keith Raniere’s pleasures.

Secret teachings of Master Raniere to women

A woman is taught through centers of her body. In out last post we mentioned that Mr, Raniere instructs the breasts of a women. But he is not limited in his broad scope of teachings. Here is the language of the mystic:

Below, it can be Lucifer’s Cradle, but relating to ear and tongue, when Mr. Raniere descends, it is converted to the honeypot called awakening.

Through insertion of flaming tongue in the rosebud; a woman is taught divinity descends to mother earth and bliss birthed is savior to humanity.

Mr. Raniere uses his tongue of flame to speak at the gates of wisdom nestled in the sugar walled quim.

Mr. Raniere says, “He who has the most joy, wins.”

The proof comes with Mr. Raniere’s assurance, as he provides offertory blessings.

Distinguishing between copulation of the unenlightened – a woman is taught not to expect carnal pleasure but jouissance from the elan of ictus in the sanctum sanctorum.

Mr. Raniere reveals a woman’s place in the universe.

Employing his valorous member where tongue may not dwell he chooses not to maintain the hardwoods and the woodland becomes that of the balsa – softening, supple. He explains in semi soft messages as the oak grows in fertile soil and the Bishop preaches to the receptive congregation.

That presentation of quaking aspen or the quiver bone core of white barked birch is that the birch bark makes the canoe to cross the stream and provides sheerness for paper for messages of love.

Any lack of joy is due to her.

Yet once a woman overcomes defects, his gallant shaft, he promises, will becomes chivalrous. Out of compassion, despite her lack of advancement, he uses his recumbent warrior king to give flaccidly soft but hopefully penetrating insights by inserting a flaccidly gentle message to Lady Flower seeding moistly her garden with life changing wisdom [without manure.]

Only if a woman is ready, does he permit her to receive blessings emitted not by mortal man but of the seed of life coming from the highest heavens of his Divinity to the favored holonyms of our worldly existence.’

She is a saint who accepts this and suffers in his honor.

For he is the circumcision. She who worship him by the Spirit of Divinity may find him.

He says to ‘put no confidence in the flesh but in his candled spirit.’ [The Mexican women call it Pedro.]

Once he permits the final climax of noble thundersword, the woman may never allow mortal man to touch her in carnal manner. He has come to eliminate misery and ignorance of humankind, for all have sinned but Vanguard, and all fall short of the glory of cosmic energy save for him.

As the recipient of the magical berries of the emitting wand she becomes part of his mission; were she to accept other gamate – grave psychic harm would befall the universe creating catastrophes that might end life as we know it and for this she would take the karmic blame known as “The Fall.”

For the Sebastianic Sword has given its promised core through transmission of golden virtue moist upon the fertile body of woman. She and he are psychically intertwined evermore.

From henceforward she must learn to search for his attention only and revel in happiness only when the divine Staff of Pleasure emits antheridium on her supine Antipodes.

The Gambler

When he is not gambling with other people’s money, he is waiting to teach women how to be better slaves. This is what makes them happy. Mr. Raniere enjoys pleasing women.

Translation:

Below, it can be Lucifer’s Cradle [vagina], but relating to ear and tongue, when Mr. Raniere descends [cunnilingus] it is converted to the honeypot [vagina] called awakening [a woman gets spiritual enlightenment from his tongue on her vagina].

Through insertion of flaming tongue in the rosebud [vagina]; a woman is taught divinity descends to mother earth and bliss birthed is savior to humanity. {His and her bliss from his cunnilingus will save humanity]

Mr. Raniere uses his tongue of flame to speak at the gates of wisdom [his tongue enters her vagina] nestled in the sugar walled quim [the vagina].

Mr. Raniere says, “He who has the most joy, wins.” {Mr. Raniere is enjoying the erotic pleasure]

The proof comes with Mr. Raniere’s assurance, as he provides offertory blessings.

Distinguishing between copulation of the unenlightened – a woman is taught not to expect carnal pleasure [she is not likely to have an orgasm] but jouissance [joy] from the elan of ictus- [Mr. Raniere will ejaculate semen] in the sanctum sanctorum [on her body somewhere].

Mr. Raniere reveals a woman’s place in the universe. [she is his slave and her sexual pleasure is not relevant and should be discouraged. Her joy comes from pleasing him].

Employing his valorous member [his penis] where tongue may not dwell he chooses not to maintain the hardwoods [he cannot get an erection] and the woodland becomes that of the balsa – softening, supple. He explains in semi soft messages as the oak grows in fertile soil [he can only get an erection if the woman is spiritually advanced] and the Bishop [his penis] preaches [gets erect] to the receptive congregation [the woman who is sufficiently slender, with long hair and sleeps little, will support the erectile penis].

That presentation of quaking aspen [semi flaccid penis] or the quiver bone core of white barked birch [semi erect penis] is that the birch bark makes the canoe to cross the stream [although he cannot satisfy a woman in the standard sexual manner, he is teaching her, which is more important] and provides sheerness for paper for messages of love [her spiritual gain is what he seeks to accomplish].

Any lack of joy is due to her.

Yet once a woman overcomes defects, his gallant shaft, [penis] he promises, will becomes chivalrous [erect]. Out of compassion, despite her lack of advancement, he uses his recumbent [flaccid] warrior king [penis] to give flaccidly soft but hopefully penetrating [he inserts his semi soft penis into her vagina] insights by inserting a flaccidly gentle message to Lady Flower [her vagina] seeding [he ejaculates] moistly her garden with life changing wisdom [without manure.]

Only if a woman is ready, does he permit her to receive blessings emitted [his ejaculation] not by mortal man [his semen is spiritual not like those of a mortal men] but of the seed of life coming from the highest heavens of his Divinity to the favored holonyms [vaginas] of our worldly existence. [various women]’

She is a saint who accepts this and suffers in his honor [a woman who accepts that his orgasm is the sole goal of the union] .

For he is the circumcision [the one who creates the model for sex in their relationship and the world]. She who worship him by the Spirit of Divinity [He is God to her] may find him.

He says to ‘put no confidence in the flesh but in his candled spirit.’ [The Mexican women call it Pedro.]

Once he permits the final climax [orgasm] of noble thundersword [his penis], the woman may never allow mortal man to touch her in carnal manner. [once his semen has been ejaculated in her presence she may never have another man the rest of her life] He has come to eliminate misery and ignorance of humankind, for all have sinned but Vanguard, {Mr. Raniere] and all fall short of the glory of cosmic energy save for him.

As the recipient of the magical berries [his divine semen] of the emitting wand [his penis] she becomes part of his mission; were she to accept other gamate [another man’s semen] – grave psychic harm would befall the universe creating catastrophes that might end life as we know it and for this she would take the karmic blame known as “The Fall.”

For the Sebastianic Sword [his penis as the penis of God] has given its promised core [God’s semen] through transmission of golden virtue moist upon the fertile body of woman [he will ejaculate on her body, face or in her vagina]. She and he are psychically intertwined evermore.

From henceforward she must learn to search for his attention only [and not seek sexual pleasure] and revel in happiness only when the divine Staff of Pleasure [his penis as a divine instrument of truth teaching] emits antheridium [semen] on her supine Antipodes [vagina].

In Mexico the age of consent is 12. Mr. Raniere is training a number of Mexican girls who he hopes to make happy by branding them and making him his slaves for their benefit.

In Mexico, the age of consent is 12. Mr. Raniere is training a number of Mexican teenage girls who go back and forth from Mexico and Albany. He has hopes to brand them and make them his slaves [for their benefit.]

Proud Lady: Michelle Hatchette is in the business of being a slave and recruiting slaves for Mr. Raniere.

Proud Lady: Michele Hatchette is in the business of being a slave and recruiting slaves for Mr. Raniere. She is the epitome of the futuristic empowered women of Jness. She calls no man her master except Mr. Raniere.

He began a long career of statutory rape and has never been charged.

Mr. Raniere’s job is to ejaculate on women – a secondary branding that is said to save them from fear or any and all spiritual problems..

India Oxenberg became Mr. Raniere's slave, and awaits his pleasure 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

India Oxenberg became Mr. Raniere’s slave, and awaits his pleasure 24 hours per day, seven days per week. In obedience to her master, she is recruiting slaves herself,

Lyvia Cohen one of many eager slaves of Mr. Raniere. These women should feel proud to acknowledge their slavery.

Lyvia Cohen, one of many eager slaves of Mr. Raniere. Although the slave women of DOS told Miss Cohen that it would remain a secret, word leaked out: Mr. Raniere has slaves. She is one of them. Now the world knows. Women like Lyvia should be proud to acknowledge slavery to Master Raniere.

6. Monica Duran: “Assistant to Clare Bronfman. Beautiful, intelligent, and educated, on post for Keith to throw her a few crumbs since early 2000's. Living loveless and boyfriendless since then.” Monica Duran has her own pod of slaves as well as being Mr. Raniere's slave.

Monica Duran, a capable slave of Mr. Raniere. She has her own pod of slaves as well as being Mr. Raniere’s noble slave. She is one of Mexican’s finest gifts to the worldwide mission of Keith Raniere.

Dr. Danielle Roberts, D.O. who is a slave woman of DOS does the branding.

Dr. Danielle Roberts is a slave whose dedication to Mr. Raniere is beyond excellent. Although she is called “the Mad Doctor” Roberts, keep in mind that her madness is a rare and fascinating. She has risked her hard earned medical license in order to brand women as slaves for Mr. Raniere, in possibly illegal and non sterile settings. This willingness to sacrifice her medical license, which observers say is almost a forgone conclusion, is proof of her dedication to Mr. Raniere- mad or not. A physician’s license can come and go – but there is only one Keith Raniere.

She is no slave who will not be branded in the name of her master, Keith Raniere.

Poor Ivy Navarres. Once a prime harem member upon whose fertile body Mr. Raniere happily ejaculated. She displeased him. He found joy in making fun of her behind her back [to teach her] Mnay laughs were had at her expense. She tried desperately to get back into the harem but she failed. Now she is aging out and is too old. She must accept her role as a matron of the harem and not a woman for Mr. Raniere to ejaculate upon. She is what is known as a failure. He only role going forward is to serve Mr. Raniere with a vow of lifetime obedience. She may never have another man and Mr. Raniere [to teach her} will not likely ejaculate on her again. However, insofar that he did ejaculate on her in the past, she was still blessed by the fruit of his golden staff. That should be enough for any woman, yet Ivy complains of loneliness.

Pity poor Ivvy Navarres. Once a prime harem member upon whose fertile body Mr. Raniere happily ejaculated. She displeased him. He found joy in making fun of her behind her back [to teach her]. Many laughs were had at her expense by all the old harem women. [How Keith mocked her for not cutting her hair – even though he told her not to cut her hair. How many laughs that brought when he spoke of it when she was not present.] She tried desperately to get back into the harem but Mr, Raniere set her up as a ridiculous figure. She failed. Now she is aging out and is almost too old. She must accept her role as a matron of the harem and not a woman for Mr. Raniere to ejaculate upon. Her role going forward is to serve Mr. Raniere with lifetime obedience. She, like all the harem – old or young – may never have another man. Mr. Raniere [to teach her} will not likely ejaculate on her again. However, insofar that he did ejaculate on her in the past, she was blessed by the fruit of his golden staff. That should be enough for any woman, yet Ivvy complains of loneliness. She must realize she is too old and not smart enough to stay relevant in the harem and this is Mr. Raniere’s lesson. Slaves must obey and if that means humiliation or obsolescence, that too is part of slavery, The wise master knows best.

Loretta Garza: for Mr. Raniere's 'chosen one' status. But she can still serve as a slave master for the younger women.

Although Loretta Garza is an aging harem member, she has kept relevant by being a most intelligent slave. She has her own pod of slaves. She is a direct slave to Mr. Raniere. All the aging harem members must face the fact that they will shift from a slave who Mr. Raniere ejaculates upon to a slave who finds other women for Mr. Raniere to ejaculate on. Miss Garza has almost arrived at that space. For now however she may be called most blessed for she is still able to attract his ejaculations yet is wise enough to understand that will soon pass and that she is privileged to find him new younger slaves to ejaculate upon. This is a precious time indeed for this dedicated slave. One might say this is the time of her life.

Mariana was spied on by her sister Daniela

Mariana Fernandez in her mid 30’s is headed toward aging out sooner rather than later. She is said to be pregnant – with Mr. Raniere’s child but that has not been confirmed. Mr. Raniere is known to lie about children and childbirth [to teach people]. The only known child of Keith Raniere – a boy – is not living with Mr. Raniere nor does he support him. His mother fled from Mr. Raniere. When the child was born, Mr. Raniere [for the welfare of the child and humanity] lied about the paternity of his son, telling disciples that his son was a foundling whose father was unknown and his mother died giving birth. Out of his graciousness, he agreed to allow the child to be cared for by his slaves. In order to accomplish this rather unique lie he enlisted/coerced the true mother of his child, Kristin Keeffe, to also lie and say her son was adopted. It is not known what mystical reason Mr. Raniere had for so deceiving his students and denying his own son. In any event he has not seen his son in three years. Even when the lad lived in Albany he rarely spent time with him and the lad never referred to Mr. Raniere as his father. In any event Miss Fernandez is aging out and if she is pregnant she should not expect this will bring her closer to Mr. Raniere. His role is to ejaculate on nubile women. Miss Fernandez used to be part of a manage a trois with the late Pam Cafritz and Mr. Raniere. Miss Fernandez was a pleasant distraction for Mr. Raniere and Miss Cafritz. Without the late Miss Cafritz, Mr. Raniere has grown tired of Miss Fernandez. However out of respect for her [and his great compassion] he has allowed her to be both slave to him and a slave master to new women coming in. She is now employed finding new slave women for Mr, Raniere’s harem. Among those she helped groom for Mr. Raniere is her younger sister, Cami, who is in her 20’s, and suitable for Mr. Raniere [if she keeps her weight down]. Marianna Fernandez has learned that youth must be served and must serve him.

Melissa Rodriguez

Melissa Rodriguez stands ready 24 hours per day, seven days a week, as a willing slave of Mr. Raniere. The Mexican women adore Mr Raniere and he has had many of them for many years. Happily for Mr. Raniere, the age of consent in Mexico is 12. For he believes that teaching slavery to girls cannot start too soon.

He teaches unstintingly women of all ages.

Keith Raniere has no compunction about training girls for his harem. But he is no fool either. He is well aware that law enforcement – who are intimidated by him due to his control of the wealth of Clare Bronfman and his great intellect and ability to punish people – might be forced to act if a parent complained about his training girls under the age of consent. Let us be clear: Mr. Raniere is above the law in the general sense however like other potentates there are some things he cannot do openly and one of these is to ejaculate on 12 year old girls in America. Off shore training or training in Mexico is safer and Mr. Raniere knows this. The Fiji Islands also represents a place where Mr. Raniere can teach in freedom.

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NOTE: IF ANY WOMAN BELIEVES SHE HAS BEEN UNFAIRLY NAMED IN THIS OR THE FOLLOWING REPORTS IN THIS SERIES PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CONTACT THE WRITER AND EXPLAIN YOUR CIRCUMSTANCES. IT IS NOT OUR PURPOSE TO INJURE OR UNFAIRLY TAINT ANY INDIVIDUAL.

FURTHERMORE IF YOU NEED HELP ESCAPING OR LEAVING DOS OR ANY OF THE GROUPS ASSOCIATED WITH KEITH RANIERE AND COLLECTING ALL YOUR COLLATERAL, THERE ARE “TOOLS” AVAILABLE FOR YOU.

YOU HAVE OPTIONS AND THAT INCLUDES LEAVING PEACEFULLY AND GETTING YOUR ENTIRE COLLATERAL RETURNED. AND NOT BEING TORMENTED, HOUNDED, SUED OR BLACKMAILED BY MR. RANIERE AFTER YOU LEAVE.

FEEL FREE TO CONTACT THIS WRITER FOR MORE INFORMATION ON HOW TO LEAVE.

All calls will remain confidential.

Supporters of Mr. Raniere are also free to call to discuss and dispute any of the findings in any of the reports. They will be treated with respect and courtesy.

Attorneys or process servers who wish to serve this author on behalf of Mr. Raniere are invited to contact him to arrange for quick and efficient service.

Frank Parlato – phone: 716-990-5740. Email: frankparlato@gmail.com.