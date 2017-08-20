Part 3: Photos of entertainers at Vanguard Week – 2015 & 2016
One of the hallmarks of Vanguard Week is that the followers of the Vanguard show off their talents.
Many of them have been deluded by Vanguard into believing that they have world-class talent and they quit their day jobs to follow the Vanguard so he can teach them to develop their talent.
All during the year, they take courses and try to sign-up their friends and family members to take courses.
And once a year, they have a chance to show off their talents. They show it to the followers of the Vanguard. And if he is not occupied with privately mentoring a slender young women in his cabin, to Vanguard himself.
Below are pictures from V-Week 2015 & 2016.
We have presented with them a poem to Vanguard.
Come hither all ye people
Ivy Nevares, writer and dancer, has been a member of his harem since the early 2000s. Mr. Raniere once promised she would bear for him his first born child.
Meditate
Read and then praise
Women sing to the Vanguard.
Sing for the Vanguard.
With great joy and passion.
Allison singing.
Sing as if only He could hear your song.
Each hosanna
They dance.
Dance
Aging ballerina
As the aging ballerina grows young before him
Recite
Recite his wisdom to all
Leap
Leap at his command “Jump”
They don't have to eat.
They don’t need to eat.
They appeal to his mercy
They are fed by his mercy
They contort
They bow
Amid the mountains and the the lake, they are captivated by one sight only. Vanguard.
Amid mountains and lakes, they are captivated by one sight only: Vanguard.
She will kiss the ground where he walks,
She will rise up on his command
She will rise on his command
No one knows in this sleepy hideaway
Such great mercy is accorded for those who come and pay
Such great mercy is accorded for those who come and can pay.
Homage to their leader
Homage to their leader.
From primitive man
From primitive man.
to ecstatic modern woman
to modern woman
Let me introduce to you, and let's have a big hand for the world's greatest liar, funny man Keith 'Vanguard' Raniere.... [applause]
Tell the multitudes about him
All songs are played for him
Every smile
Every smile is for him
Each hosanna
They will fight cheat lie for him
They will fight [cheat, lie] for him
And in reverential worship, they await his command
And in reverential worship, they will wait
Spontaneous is their enthusiasm
Spontaneous is their enthusiasm, Focused, never ending
Absorbed in his greatness
Spread out and hail Vanguard
Congregate before him
Applaud him as the second coming
Whenever three or more are gathered with their checkbooks he is among them
For when two or three hundred with their checkbooks are gathered together in his name, there He is in the midst of them.
He is not the doofus he appears to be.
For he is not quite the doofus he appears to be.