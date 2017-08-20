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GeneralThe Cult of Keith Raniere

Part 3: Photos of entertainers at Vanguard Week – 2015 & 2016

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Frank Parlato
They dance.

6One of the hallmarks of Vanguard Week is that the followers of the Vanguard show off their talents.

Many of them have been deluded by Vanguard into believing that they have world-class talent and they quit their day jobs to follow the Vanguard so he can teach them to develop their talent.

All during the year, they take courses and try to sign-up their friends and family members to take courses.

And once a year, they have a chance to show off their talents. They show it to the followers of the Vanguard. And if he is not occupied with privately mentoring a slender young women in his cabin, to Vanguard himself.

Below are pictures from V-Week 2015 & 2016.

We have presented with them a poem to Vanguard.

3Come hither all ye people

Ivy Nevares, writer and dancer, has been a member of his harem since the early 2000s. Mr. Raniere once promised she would bear for him his first born child.Ivy Nevares, writer and dancer, has been a member of his harem since the early 2000s. Mr. Raniere once promised she would bear for him his first born child.

Meditate

ouRead and then praise

Women sing to the Vanguard.Women sing to the Vanguard.

Sing for the Vanguard.

With great joy and passion.With great joy and passion.

Allison singing.Allison singing.

Sing as if only He could hear your song.

16Each hosanna

They dance.They dance.

Dance

huoAging ballerina

As the aging ballerina grows young before him

hRecite

Recite his wisdom to all

eiLeap

Leap at his command “Jump”

drThey don't have to eat.

They don’t need to eat.

They appeal to his mercyThey appeal to his mercy

They are fed by his mercy

dThey contort

They bowThey bow

CaptureAmid the mountains and the the lake, they are captivated by one sight only. Vanguard.

Amid mountains and lakes, they are captivated by one sight only: Vanguard.

She will kiss the ground where he walks,She will kiss the ground where he walks,

She will rise up on his commandShe will rise up on his command

She will rise on his command

aerialNo one knows in this sleepy hideaway

10515_aSuch great mercy is accorded for those who come and pay

Such great mercy is accorded for those who come and can pay.

567Homage to their leader

Homage to their leader.

47From primitive man

From primitive man.

46to ecstatic modern woman

to  modern woman

stagweLet me introduce to you, and let's have a big hand for the world's greatest liar, funny man Keith 'Vanguard' Raniere.... [applause]

Tell the multitudes about him

45All songs are played for him

Every smileEvery smile

Every smile is for him

16Each hosanna

14They will fight cheat lie for him

They will fight [cheat, lie] for him

And in reverential worship, they await his commandAnd in reverential worship, they await his command

And in reverential worship, they will wait

11Spontaneous is their enthusiasm

Spontaneous is their enthusiasm, Focused, never ending

Absorbed in his greatness

Spread out and hail VanguardSpread out and hail Vanguard

2Congregate before him

Applaud him as the second comingApplaud him as the second coming

1Whenever three or more are gathered with their checkbooks he is among them

For when two or three hundred with their checkbooks are gathered together in his name, there He is in the midst of them.

He is not the doofus he appears to be.He is not the doofus he appears to be.

For he is not quite the doofus he appears to be.

 