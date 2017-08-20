Part 3: Photos of entertainers at Vanguard Week – 2015 & 2016

One of the hallmarks of Vanguard Week is that the followers of the Vanguard show off their talents.

Many of them have been deluded by Vanguard into believing that they have world-class talent and they quit their day jobs to follow the Vanguard so he can teach them to develop their talent.

All during the year, they take courses and try to sign-up their friends and family members to take courses.

And once a year, they have a chance to show off their talents. They show it to the followers of the Vanguard. And if he is not occupied with privately mentoring a slender young women in his cabin, to Vanguard himself.

Below are pictures from V-Week 2015 & 2016.

We have presented with them a poem to Vanguard.

Come hither all ye people

Ivy Nevares, writer and dancer, has been a member of his harem since the early 2000s. Mr. Raniere once promised she would bear for him his first born child.

Meditate

Read and then praise

Women sing to the Vanguard.

Sing for the Vanguard.

With great joy and passion.

Allison singing.

Sing as if only He could hear your song.

Each hosanna

They dance.

Dance

Aging ballerina

As the aging ballerina grows young before him

Recite

Recite his wisdom to all

Leap

Leap at his command “Jump”

They don't have to eat.

They don’t need to eat.

They appeal to his mercy

They are fed by his mercy

They contort

They bow

Amid the mountains and the the lake, they are captivated by one sight only. Vanguard.

Amid mountains and lakes, they are captivated by one sight only: Vanguard.

She will kiss the ground where he walks,

She will rise up on his command

She will rise on his command

No one knows in this sleepy hideaway

Such great mercy is accorded for those who come and pay

Such great mercy is accorded for those who come and can pay.

Homage to their leader

Homage to their leader.

From primitive man

From primitive man.

to ecstatic modern woman

to modern woman

Let me introduce to you, and let's have a big hand for the world's greatest liar, funny man Keith 'Vanguard' Raniere.... [applause]

Tell the multitudes about him

All songs are played for him

Every smile

Every smile is for him

Each hosanna

They will fight cheat lie for him

They will fight [cheat, lie] for him

And in reverential worship, they await his command

And in reverential worship, they will wait

Spontaneous is their enthusiasm

Spontaneous is their enthusiasm, Focused, never ending

Absorbed in his greatness

Spread out and hail Vanguard

Congregate before him

Applaud him as the second coming

Whenever three or more are gathered with their checkbooks he is among them

For when two or three hundred with their checkbooks are gathered together in his name, there He is in the midst of them.

He is not the doofus he appears to be.

For he is not quite the doofus he appears to be.