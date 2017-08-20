Part 2: The fun of Vanguard Week for sale on Vimeo
What happens during Vanguard Week is a question that people who have never attended are naturally curious about.
There is entertainment. Here is a trailer for a video you can purchase for V Week 2016.
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/vweek2016/182006000?autoplay=1
There is a trailer for V Week 2015.
Here is a commercial for Vanguard Week.
Vanguard himself appears onstage.
Cross-eyed and glazed eyed, Vanguard himself appears onstage during Vanguard Week.