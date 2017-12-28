Part 1: Raniere vamoosed to Mexico, what happens to homes followers bought in Albany?

Part #1

That sterling and remarkable man, Keith Raniere, known to his followers as Vanguard, suddenly left for Mexico on important business.

What happens to his followers who purchased homes in the Albany area to be near his healing presence? Is there going to be a housing crash when all these properties go on the market at the same time?

Inside this house - Nancy Salzman's house at 3 Oregon Trail in Waterford NY -was some 51 devices that were seized by the FBI.

Nancy Salzman is still residing at 3 Oregon Trail: ; 3350 sq ft, 4 beds, 4 baths and a big safe in the basement. Her Vanguard has vamoosed to Mexico.

Nancy Salzman also wears glasses, but, if rumors are true that she's flipping, then she's obviously seeing more clearly than she has in years.

Nancy Salzman is given credit for helping Keith Raniere execute his plans

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Edgar Boone Sabag

7 Oregon Trail $420,000.

Edgar Boone writing his letter-of-support for Clare

Edgar Boone

also bought this home at 3 Washington Lane for $179,900

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Rosa Laura Junco– Keith’s old residence

Three is not a crowd in this spacious home that Keith Raniere, Allison Mack and Marianna Fernandez share.

Rosa Laura Junco; 21 Oregon Trail [This was her residence until she bought a new home. It then became the residence of Keith Raniere until he went to Mexico. [5 bedrooms; 3.5 baths; 3,800 sq. ft.]

Rosa Laura Junco’s new home

Heiress Rosa Laura Junco, the DOS front line slave who lived in this mansion and who offered her virgin daughter to Keith Raniere to be his successor, used her mansion to host Jness weekends.

Rosa Laura Junco de la Vega 557 Englemore Road $1,410,000.

4 bedrooms; 4 baths; 5,300 sq. ft.

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Dr. Brandon Porter

Dr, Porter's home on Oregon Trail.

45 Oregon Trail, $348,000. 4 bedrooms; 2.5 baths; 2119 sq. ft

Brandon Porter

Dr, Brandon Porter, who conducts human fright experiments on women, faithfully follows Vanguard but not to Mexico. Yet.

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Vera Autrey Da Costa

9 Grant Hill Road; $232,500 2014 July; 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,786 sq. ft.

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Sara Bronfman





7 Traymore Trail Clifton Park. $1.85 million

[Alousch LLC] 2015 May

7 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 10,500 sf.

Anti American Muslim Basit Igter with his wealthy Jewish wife and sex-cult member Sara Bronfman. They seem to be on the run.

Basit Igtet and wife, Sara Bronfman.

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Loreta Garza Davila









Loretta Garza: for Mr. Raniere's 'chosen one' status. But she can still serve as a slave master for the younger women.

Loretta Garza:15 Farmview Lane Half Moon $585,000 2015. 5 Bedrooms; 3 Baths; 2,953 Sq. Ft.





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Emiliano Salinas and Alex Betancourt

Emi and Alex's love nest on Moe.

House is in the name of Prorsus [Emiliano and Alex] 324 Moe: 4-bedrooms, 2.5-baths, $449,981

2016 April

Emiliano with Alex Betancourt.

Emiliano is on the right with his gay lover Alex Betancourt.

Alex Betancourt





Like all the homes bought by the Mexicans in Clifton Park, the agent who sold Alex his home was long time ESP recruiter, Franca DiCrescenzo, a licensed real estate broker.

Alex Betancourt also owns 318 Moe, Clifton Park. He paid $670,383. 5 bedrooms; 4.5 baths; 3,256 sq. ft

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Vanessa Huber

2017, May

Vanessa Huber paid more than $650,000 for this 3,255 sq ft home; 4 bedrooms, 5 baths at 4 Devonshire Way,

Vany Huber's home.

Vany Huber

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Marie Ludwika-Paleta

wife of Emiliano Salinas; 18 Silo Drive; Half Moon

$512,000. 4 Bedrooms; 3 Baths; 2,751 sq. ft.

2017 July

The wife of Emiliano Salinas, Ludwika Paleta, purchased a $500,000 home less than a mile from the home of Keith Raniere.

Stay tuned for Part #2



