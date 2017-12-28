Father of DOS slave worried publicity might tarnish daughter and possibly him too

It always struck me as odd that not one father of any of the DOS women are doing anything to publicly stand up to Keith Raniere.

Instead, only a woman – a mother – Catherine Oxenberg – has had the guts to stand up to the tyrant Raniere.

I do not want to say that these men are ball-less [although I think it sometimes]. There are nuances to such delicate relationships of daughters in a cult especially when the daughters are over 21.

Recently, I had the curious experience of a powerful and prominent father fighting my efforts. I was trying to encourage him to help his daughter – a young branded DOS slave – get out.

He had read on the Frank Report that his daughter was named. He declined to say if he believed his daughter was being blackmailed or was branded.

It did not matter, he said.

I asked him if he knew or had any reason to suspect that [name redacted] is being used for money laundering, tax evasion and visa fraud schemes?

He did not want to discuss it.

His one concern was that his daughter should not be named on Frank Report for she might become known as a member of a sex cult and it might hurt her future career. And, he added, he is, after all, a quite prominent and well known man. His status might have something to do with her getting publicity that she otherwise would not get.

Reporters might tie his name to hers and use that as a lead for a story naming them both.

I told him some victims left DOS because I named victims and exposed this criminal enterprise. Some women did not know the initials of Keith Raniere were on their groins until they read it on Frank Report.

He said I know nothing about that.

I asked him if he thought his daughter was safe and fine where she is? And if she is not, what efforts, if any, would he make to get her away from Raniere.

He said he saw nothing that indicated she was anything but fine.

I told him his daughter is reportedly bulimic and stopped having a menstrual period like many DOS women.

He said he knew nothing of such things and it was not something his daughter would tell him so why should he take my word.

He said the one thing he knew was that his daughter should not become known as a branded woman in a sex cult with all this publicity getting out for that might hurt her future business career and might hurt his business too – which his daughter would definitely not want to happen.

Both he and his daughter spoke about it and they agreed that naming her on the Frank Report and the possibility of getting publicity was wrong and worse than anything that was happening to her now – which he knew of nothing bad that was definitely happening – except what he read on Frank Report and in the media – which he doubted was as bad as it is said.

He did not think the branding or even the sex cult thing was wrong in itself. He himself had done a lot of playful and kooky and kinky things, when he was young.

When I was finished talking to him, he called the mother [they are divorced]: According to her, he said, “Frank is not an expert. He is a mean spirited bully, trying to use terrorist tactics to shame people into doing things the way he wants. I don’t know why you think it is OK for him to shame our daughter and shame me. You know that I have always been there for [redacted] & I will protect her precious heart as I have always done. He obviously does not care about her.”

Vanguard teaches ethics to people. He likes to teach ethics that he does not practice. Ethics are something Vanguard specializes in. It takes rare talent to teach when you know nothing about the topic.