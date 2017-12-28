Guest View: Thank you, Toni Natalie; you are an amazing woman

Toni Natalie

Guest View by An Insider

Toni, you are one of the true heroes in this. I still cannot believe the immediate vengeance they came at you with. It was so ruthless and sick, it was bizarre. The only thing more bizarre was the reasoning of why they were doing it. The reason(s) were either obvious lies, or they were obviously insane in believing them.





Prefect and the Dentist

Prefect [AKA Nancy Salzman]

I think you will be getting another letter from Nancy Salzman sometime soon. This one will be written by her and not Keith Raniere. Nancy knows ALL about Keith, and then some… Up until now, she has been paralyzed by a lack of courage to do what’s right.





Glad to hear you warned Nancy about Keith weaseling his way into relationships with Lauren and Michelle. At that time, “Da Voodoo” had gotten Nancy and Lauren, big time. I really believe Nancy would have mustered up her courage by now if it wasn’t for Lauren being so deep in Keith’s grubby grasp. Keith really did a number on Nancy & Lauren and they didn’t have the ability to recognize it and run – like you did.

I hate to be going to this next thing, but you made my hair stand on end reading your comments about your brother. When I had first found out about how he passed, my immediate thought back then was, ‘bullshit.’ I knew Keith had something to do with it. In fact, that was going to be one of the things I wanted to talk to you about, if/when we ever talk again.

The YouTube comments about Keith having people killed are interesting, but they aren’t a surprise to those of us who knew Keith. He said that exact line MANY times. He always acted like such a pussy, but that was his go-to line to make sure you stayed in line and didn’t cause him problems. He’d look for reasons to say it. “I’ve had people killed for my beliefs.” We were never quite sure if he was serious or not, but I now have no doubt that he has had people killed.

Keith Raniere was having sex with a 12 year old girl at about the time of this picture. He was over 30 years old.

“Ive had people killed,” Keith Raniere said n many occasions.

Fact – he plotted to get you to Mexico so that he could have you raped and murdered.

Fact – he had your dog killed. I’d be shocked if he wasn’t involved in John’s death.

Toni, I’m so sorry you’ve had to go through all of this. The fact that you are still speaking out and telling the truth about this madman, is saving many lives. Please keep it up, and you have our support. You are a hero.