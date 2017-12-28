Inside a warped world: Leaked notes of a DOS slave

Two sheets of handwritten notes of a DOS slave were leaked to Frank Report. It appears authentic. I know who the DOS slave is, but cannot name her for it may out my source. The notes are disjointed and I could not decipher all the words. I possess the original documents.

Here is what was on the sheets:

Sheet #1

Enrollment

Intimate relationships (emotionally and physically) are restricted by limits and rules

Vulnerability, weakness: I am nothing. Not capable.

Not degraded.

“I don’t like where I am” = I have pride: Parasite strategy.

Restrictions

Not feeling I am not able to have it.

I feel vulnerable, raw and exposed to make it mean I’m not ready and not good enough and weak.

Or go for validation and support to feel OK and solid. Safe.

Keith told me I trade what actually makes sense to what I believe is logic and call the irrational “rational.”

I feel weak and tell myself “I am nothing.”

I go for validation and support. I don’t feel confident, solid.

Validation – validating the viscera.

“You don’t question viscera, you question circumstances.”

I don’t love reality and rather than to look at it familiarity I separate the part that I like; predictability of something.

I have to let in feelings.

I have to accept and validate support so I can feel calm

Vulnerability means weakness. I am nothing, not capable

I feel vulnerable raw and exposed.

Sheet #2

Keith Raniere in my head

Valuable

Sex

Touch

step by step

embrace

inside out

capacity

pure state

making money

Must recruit more people