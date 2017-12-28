Inside a warped world: Leaked notes of a DOS slave
Two sheets of handwritten notes of a DOS slave were leaked to Frank Report. It appears authentic. I know who the DOS slave is, but cannot name her for it may out my source. The notes are disjointed and I could not decipher all the words. I possess the original documents.
Here is what was on the sheets:
Sheet #1
Enrollment
Intimate relationships (emotionally and physically) are restricted by limits and rules
Vulnerability, weakness: I am nothing. Not capable.
Not degraded.
“I don’t like where I am” = I have pride: Parasite strategy.
Restrictions
Not feeling I am not able to have it.
I feel vulnerable, raw and exposed to make it mean I’m not ready and not good enough and weak.
Or go for validation and support to feel OK and solid. Safe.
Keith told me I trade what actually makes sense to what I believe is logic and call the irrational “rational.”
I feel weak and tell myself “I am nothing.”
I go for validation and support. I don’t feel confident, solid.
Validation – validating the viscera.
“You don’t question viscera, you question circumstances.”
I don’t love reality and rather than to look at it familiarity I separate the part that I like; predictability of something.
I have to let in feelings.
I have to accept and validate support so I can feel calm
Vulnerability means weakness. I am nothing, not capable
I feel vulnerable raw and exposed.
Sheet #2
Keith Raniere in my head
Valuable
Sex
Touch
step by step
embrace
inside out
capacity
pure state
making money
Must recruit more people