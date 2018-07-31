One more lawyer for Nancy – top criminal defense lawyer David Stern; NXIVM lawyers now total 18 [and counting]

Well known New York City criminal defense attorney, David Stern is representing Nancy Salzman and appeared with her at her arraignment. Also representing Nancy is former US Attorney Michael Sullivan.

Sullivan represented Keith Raniere prior to his arrest. He was the lawyer who, as improbable as it sounds, was unable to find out that Keith Raniere was under investigation by the EDNY DOJ – because, according to Raniere’s lawyers in his unsuccessful bail package application, he only called the NDNY DOJ.

Prefect walked into court with attorney David Stern - at her arraignment in July. She has not appeared at the last two court appearances due to a recent surgery.

Nancy Salzman with one of her attorneys, David Stern

David Stern is a bona fide criminal trial lawyer. He has tried over 100 criminal cases in state and federal court, including three federal capital murder cases to verdict. Stern began his career as an attorney with the Legal Aid Society’s Manhattan Criminal Defense Office where he remained for 11 years.

He then founded a partnership with Franklin Rothman, Jeremy Schneider, and Robert Soloway –Rothman, Schneider, Soloway & Stern, LLP. His practice focuses on the defense of serious federal criminal cases, including capital murder, terrorism, and racketeering cases. He often serves as “learned counsel” in serious federal felony cases in which the accused faces the possibility of execution. Stern has represented clients facing the possibility of capital punishment in more than 25 federal capital cases.

With the addition of David Stern, the phalanx of NXIVM lawyers now stands at 18.

Here is the list [and I expect it to grow]:

Keith Alan Raniere

1 Marc Agnifilo – Brafman & Associates, P.C.

2 Paul DerOhannesian II – DerOhannesian & DerOhannesian

3 Danielle R. Smith – DerOhannesian & DerOhannesian

4 Jacob Kaplan – Brafman & Associates, P.C.

5 Teny R. Geragos – Brafman & Associates, P.C.

6 Brian Poe – Fort Worth, TX

Allison Mack

7 Steven Kobre

8 William F. McGovern

9 Sean S. Buckley

Clare Bronfman

10 Dennis Burke –Ballard Spahr

11 Susan R. Necheles – Hafetz & Necheles LLP

12 Kathleen E. Cassidy – Hafetz & Necheles LLP

13 Gedalia Stern – Hafetz & Necheles LLP

Nancy Salzman

14 Michael J. Sullivan

15 David Stern

Lauren Salzman

16 Hector J. Diaz – Quarles & Brady, LLP

17 James L. Burke – Quarles & Brady

Kathy Russell

18 William Fanciullo [former Assistant U.S. Attorney.]

This list does not count lawyers who are representing NXIVM members who have not yet [and may not be] indicted – such as Emiliano Salinas, Nicki Clyne, Rosa Laura Junco, Edgar Boone, Jim Del Negro, Michelle Salzman, Ben Meyers, Steve Ose, etc..

If ever Clare Bronfman enjoyed having lawyers galore – as she likely did when she was paying to sue [and/or indict] Toni Natalie, Joe O’Hara, John Tighe, Barbara Bouchey, Rick Ross, Susan Dones, Kim Woolhouse, Yuri Plyam, Natalia Plyam, Juval Aviv, Morris Sutton, Rochelle Sutton, Stephanie Franco, Conde Nast, The Albany Times Union, James Odato, Suzanna Andrews, Metroland, AT&T, Microsoft, Continental Airlines, Trump Towers, Paul Martin, PhD., John Hochman M.D., Interfor, Doug Rutnik, Denise Polit, Sitrick and Company, Canaprobe, Kristin Keeffe, Global Technologies, Sarah Edmondson, Toni Zarratini, Catherine Oxenberg, myself, and others – she must really be living it up now.

Think of it – Clare has 18 lawyers – that she and very likely her sister, Sara Basit-Igtet, are paying – and the prosecution has only four attorneys-of-record on the case.

Prosecution

Richard P. Donoghue – U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York

Moira K. Penza – AUSA (Criminal Division)

Tanya Hajjar – AUSA (Criminal Division)

Karin K. Orenstein – AUSA (Civil Division)

That’s the kind of odds Clare likes – 18 against 4. She loved to outspend her opponents with her old phalanx of attack-dog lawyers – and simply spend them into submission with meaningless legal filings and appeals. Only this time, the government seems to be able to match her filing for filing – which, for Clare, must not seem to be very fair.

Clare has one consolation: She is in the arena she loves so well. It has long been her preferred method of torture and conquest. As one of Clare’s own lawyers, Susan Necheles, pointed out – no, it’s not violent to use the courts to destroy others through abusive litigation practice.

Let’s see how it works in reverse.

When she was at the top of her game-winning through perjury - she found joy. Today, the law has finally caught up with Clare Bronfman and her perjury - and even her money may not be able to save her.

Happier days: Clare Bronfman in 2009 during the time when she was bringing in the Dalai Lama to promote world peace and suing Barbara Bouchey to destroy her – utilizing perjury by making false claims that Bouchey and others tried to extort her.

Allison and the attorneys that were provided to her.

Allison Mack flanked by two of her lawyers.

Her joy has been greatly diminished now that she is on the other end of the US legal system. She misused it to punish others and is now being called to account.

The lovely lady who reaped this joy – Clare Bronfman.

With 18 lawyers billing hourly – probably averaging more than $500 per hour each – and working an estimated 40-80 billable hours per month each – it may cost as much as $700,000 per month to pay for all of them.

It seems almost certain that Sara Bronfman-Igtet is now helping fund the litigation. [It is not known if Carlos Salinas is helping out at all.]

It was curious that Sara did not come – the one with the actual wealth – for the bail hearing – but sent her penniless husband [Sara put a few assets in their joint names] and her mother.

In Clare’s heyday of lawsuits, she did not need this many lawyers to be happy. But joy evolves does it not?

Slide from V-Week from his thankful students.

This is a slide from a presentation from Vanguard Week, a now-defunct annual 10-day birthday celebration of the nativity of Keith Alan Raniere. Never was the caption more true: “And because of you, Vanguard, we experience life more joyfully…” I know 18 lawyers who agree with that sentiment precisely.

For more on Clare and Keith’s lawsuits see: https://frankreport.com/2017/10/16/raniere-litigation-history-shows-he-abuses-legal-system-with-impunity/