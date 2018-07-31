Reader: In Response to Pea Onyu – Your ‘Eyes are Wide Shut’ on NXIVM indicted

Our old friend Pea Onyu – after a period of quiet – has emerged again with a comment on her friends at NXIVM who have been charged with various felonies.

Pea wrote, “They are innocent until proven guilty and which one of you would fail to hire the best lawyer you could afford or if Sara Bronfman is willing to pay – your liberty is at sake. Lastly no one likes a rat.”

One of our readers had this to say in reply to Pea Onyu:

By Eyes Wide Shut

Dear Pea Onyu,

Sorry, your name still gets a belly laugh from me.

It’s more like Clare is paying legal fees. Sara, if she is smarter than the average Clare Bear, will get as far away as she can from NXIVM members’ current legal issues. Why drag herself in any more than she already is from her years before she bolted out of daily NXIVM dealings, got married and has two young children to take care of.

One has to think long and hard before wanting to go to prison when a person has young children to consider. Clare’ on the other hand’ just has her farm animals. Five, ten, fifteen up to 30 years is a long time to give up with your children.

If those in the inner circle are so innocent, why did all those from Mexico who were living in the US scatter like rats back to Mexico? Why are they selling their homes if they think their leaders are going to be found innocent and start back up with recruitment of NXIVM?

It appears that you do not fully understand what has gone on behind the curtain of cover-up and cannot or will not take in “all the data” of what this organization has been doing.

You are not considering all of those who have been tortured legally by Raniere and backed by Clare Bronfman in a court of law, were found innocent (not guilty) of the things NXIVM said they did but were left broke and had to restart their lives.

Telling the truth is not a crime but Raniere and his band of merry followers think it is. They have gone to great lengths to shut up their ex-members who have left and have been telling the truth about all the illegal things that are finally coming to light.

Pea Onyu, be a good girl and do what NXIVM teaching says. Get as much information to make a good decision. Read the criminal complaints against those you are standing up for. There is so much information out there that BARKS – they are guilty.