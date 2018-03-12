NXIVM properties in Albany going up for sale! Listed by Franca DiCrescenzo

By Laura Darby

Clifton Park





Is NXIVM in a cash crisis?





The following properties are all listed for sale thru Armida Rose Realty. One of the brokers of Armida Rose is NXIVM coach Franca DiCrescenzo. Historically, most Espians use her for their real estate transactions.





[It’s all about keeping the wealth within the family right?]





These are for sale and represent a shocking development that suggest either a cash crisis [perhaops for legal fees] or an awareness that the leaders are never going back.

Like all the homes bought by the Mexicans in Clifton Park, the agent who sold Alex his home was long time ESP recruiter, Franca DiCrescenzo, a licensed real estate broker.

Like all the homes bought by the Mexicans in Clifton Park, the agent who sold Alex his home was long time ESP recruiter, Franca DiCrescenzo, a licensed real estate broker.

447 New Karner Road – Down by NXIVM headquarters which are at 455 and

457 New Karner Roadhttp://armidarose.idxbroker.com/idx/details/listing/a062/201720163/447-NEW-KARNER-RD









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319 Ushers Road Ballston Lake NY 12019 – This was at one time a day care center called Loving Kindness . I believe the intention was to use this for Rainbow Cultural Garden under the name Axiology which is a known NXIVM name. Last sale date 9/5/2007 – this was not on the list of properties here – https://frankreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/2007-11-23-nxivm-albany-properties-listalbany.pdf

http://armidarose.idxbroker.com/idx/details/listing/a062/201714176/319-USHERS-RD



Axiology

319 Ushers Rd – Ballston Lake, New York 12019

(518) 406-5481

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And much to my surprise on my way to the recycling center, I noticed a sign in front of the cluster of houses knows as Clifton Preserves that I had not noticed before. Now maybe it had been there and I just missed it as it does tend to blend in – or maybe it was a recent addition but two High Rank Espians own two of three homes in this enclave. Clifton Preserves was to be a cluster of four modern houses. It currently consists of 3:

318 Moe Road purchased by Prorsus Real Estate LLC but known to be Alex Betancourt’s home in the 518. Purchase price was $670,383 on 12/8/2014.

320 Moe Road is an empty lot.

322 Moe Road was sold to a family with no connections to NXIVM it appears for $425,575 by Schuyler LLC on 2/11/2014 (this appears to have been the first lot sold)

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And then we have

324 Moe Road sold for $443,000 also to Prorsus Real Estate LLC on 10/19/2015. – 324 was listed for sale on 2/7/2017 for $479,000 and then a $50,000 price cut to $429,000 on 4/7/2017 and does not appear to be active however as it was removed on 7/7/2017. However, the sign is there and it appears one can arrange a private viewing with the listing agent. –

https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/324-Moe-Rd_Clifton-Park_NY_12065_M39514-26755 and property details here – https://www.trulia.com/p/ny/clifton-park/324-moe-rd-clifton-park-ny-12065–1008181294



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Details for Prorsus Real Estate LLC:

Prorsus Real Estate, LLC Overview

Prorsus Real Estate, LLC filed as a Domestic Limited Liability Company in the State of New Yorkon Tuesday, June 24, 2014 and is approximately four years old, as recorded in documents filed with New York Department of State.

Filing Type:

Domestic Limited Liability Company

Status:

Active

State:

New York

County:

Saratoga

State ID:

4597265

Date Filed:

Tuesday, June 24, 2014

DOS Process

MJM Tax Consulting LLC

As an aside, Prorsus at one point owned 26 Captains Blvd Waterford NY and sold that property on 7/25/2017 per a listing in the Albany Times Union





Franca Dicrescenzo

Franca, a NXIVM coach, helps fellow NXIVM members buy and sell their homes in the Albany area. Now a surprising number of properties have been quietly placed on the market. It is not known if Franca is branded and a DOS slave.