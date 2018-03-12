Toni Natalie makes front page of Sunday’s Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

Sunday March 11; front page of Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

The Sunday newspaper in Rochester is the most popular one in the area. And just yesterday, Toni Natalie made the front page in an explosive story that paints a grim picture of the bully and sociopath who has haunted her for nearly 20 years. His name is Vanguard.

His days of intimidating women – using women such as the Bronfman sisters – may soon be ending. The clock is ticking…