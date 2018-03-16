Cozy trio of homes for Rosa Laura, Alex and Sara – but, alas, it may be gone forever now!

By Laura Darby





7 Taymor Trail is Sara Bronfman’s home. That exits onto Grooms.





Grooms connects with Moe.





Alex Betancourt’s house is on that lot on the map near the words MOE ROAD. His house is the one all the way in the back in what looks like the cleared space on the interior side of Moe Rd. The red marker would be Rosa Laura Junco’s house on Englemore.





Is it a coincidence that they bought homes that you could get to by a quick bushwack thru the woods? How easy it would be to move from one locale to another with no one knowing.





But because law enforcement is now looking into the NXIVM operations, it may be a moot advantage.





The wealthy High Rank abusers of women and enemies and branders of women may no longer gambol through the woods to each other homes for they have evidently fled the scene and arrests may be forthcoming.